ADM Endeavors, Inc. Begins CBD Sales Campaign; New Building Progress Detailed

SAGE: “Promotional Product Research and Marketing Tools” ( www.sageworld.com ) members agree that one of the best ways to introduce new products today, with a paucity of trade shows, is through e-mails.

Fort Worth, Texas, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Earlier this month ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ) announced that the Company has entered the CBD sector and it has now begun an e-mail program sent directly to 75,000 SAGE members making them aware of the Company’s new 1000 mg CBD roll-on bottle.

ADM Endeavors is in a strategic supplier partnership with U.S. Standard Hemp Inc., https://www.usstandardhemp.co to exclusively distribute and sell 1 oz to 3 oz CBD balms, roll-ons and creams. ADMQ is one of the first to bridge the gap between the multi-million-dollar promotional products market and the CBD market.

Marc Johnson, CEO of ADM Endeavors, said the products will be sold with a custom label to suit advertisers’ and end users’ specific needs. These CBD products marketed in this manner are first to be marketed on the Sageworld.com platform.

Customized CBD balms, roll-on and cream will be marketed through https://www.Sageworld.com and https://www.fwpromo.com . Sage manages the online platform to distribute promotional items to more than 45,000 distributor users worldwide. Sage also touts that they have over 90 million product searches each year on their website. Just Right Products, a wholly owned ADMQ subsidiary, is a supplier and distributor through Sage, which has 45,000 plus distributor users for individualized client customization.

Mr. Johnson said the widespread appeal and acceptance of CBD products combined with the introduction of it into the advertising / promotional product sector could have a dramatic positive impact on ADMQ’s already significant revenue growth.

In other Company news, ADMQ said it is in the rezoning process with the Fort Worth zoning authorities to begin the building project to expand its production facilities in size by more than 280 percent compared to the current facility’s size. The new structure will be more than 70,000 square feet in size.

The process has been slowed because everything is done utilizing Zoom. A photo of the location is included and a drawing of the building and floor plans is available at www.newmediawire.com .

ABOUT ADMQ: https://admendeavors.com/, Since 2010, our wholly owned subsidiary, Just Right Products, Inc., has operated a diverse vertical integrated business in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, which consists of a retail sales division, screen print production, embroidery production, digital production, import wholesale sourcing, and uniforms. The Retail Sales Division focuses on any product with a logo. It sells a very wide range of products from business cards to coffee cups. Our motto is "We Sell Anything With A Logo!" Just Right Products’ salespeople excel because they are selling the items people like to buy. The Screen Printing Department utilizes its five screen printing machines to print garments and can produce more than 8,000 units per day. The Embroidery equipment has 51 heads of embroidery capacity. The Digital Department and all the other departments have significant growth potential. The Import Department sources products for retail and wholesale customers. ADM Endeavors has employees fluent in Chinese, Spanish and Arabic thereby affording significant opportunities to interact directly with multiple product sources internationally. The Uniform Division sells uniforms to businesses and schools, with the advantage of in-house production and international sourcing.

