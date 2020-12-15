Siyata Mobile to Present at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference

Siyata is a provider of cellular communication solutions, primarily for in-vehicle mounted IoT devices, designed specifically for global first responders and commercial customers based on a technology called Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC). Our 3 core product categories consist of in-vehicle devices, rugged handsets, and cellular boosters, and all 3 categories are 100% complementary with each other, selling into the same enterprise and first responder channels.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siyata Mobile Inc. ( NasdaqCM : SYTA, SYTAW ) (“Siyata” or the “Company”) , a developer and provider of cellular communications solutions for enterprise workers and first responders, today announced that it will be presenting at the 13th annual LD Micro Main Event investor conference on Tuesday, December 15 at 6:20AM PST / 9:20AM EST. Daniel Kim, VP Corporate Development, will be presenting to a live, virtual audience.

Register here: ve.mysequire.com/

The Main Event will feature a new and unique format, with companies presenting for 10 minutes, followed by 10 minutes of Q&A by a panel of investors and analysts.

"The time has finally come to do something different in the virtual conference world. Let’s see if we can pull off something that can be enjoyed by both executives and investors alike,” stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD, now a wholly owned subsidiary of SRAX, Inc.

The Main Event will take place on December 14th and 15th, exclusively on the Sequire Virtual Events platform.

View Siyata Mobile’s profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/SYTA

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a Business-to-Business (B2B) global vendor of next generation Push-To-Talk over Cellular (PoC) devices and cellular booster systems. Its portfolio of in-vehicle and rugged smartphones enable first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate, over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to improve communication, increase situational awareness and save lives.

Its portfolio of enterprise cellular booster systems enables first responders and enterprise workers to amplify its cellular signal in remote areas, inside structural buildings where signals are weak and within vehicles for maximum cellular signal strength possible.

Siyata’s common shares trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol “SYTA”, its warrants under “SYTAW”.

Visit www.siyatamobile.com and http://www.unidencellular.com/ to learn more.

About LD Micro/SEQUIRE

LD Micro began in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world. What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space. For more information, please visit ldmicro.com .

The upcoming Main Event will be highlighting a new format that will benefit both executives and the investors tuning in from all over the globe.

In September 2020, LD Micro. Inc. was acquired by SRAX, Inc., a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and mysequire.com.

