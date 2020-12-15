 

Aqua Metals Retires Veritex Loan, Now Debt Free

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.12.2020, 14:00  |  18   |   |   

Receives Additional $0.8M Insurance Payment

MCCARRAN, Nev., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) (“Aqua Metals” or the “Company”), which is reinventing lead recycling with its AquaRefining technology, announced the Company has retired its $9.0 million debt obligation with Veritex Bank, leaving Aqua Metals essentially debt free. Further, the Company has received an additional progress payment of $0.8 million from its insurance provider. Insurance payments received to date now total $23.4 million. The Company anticipates collecting additional insurance proceeds for the replacement value of its damaged assets and potential business interruption recovery proceeds.

“The retirement of our loan with Veritex Bank is yet another positive step for Aqua Metals as we have accelerated our transition to a capital light business model. With this action, our team has achieved our previously guided goal to retire the debt by year-end. Eliminating our debt significantly strengthens the balance sheet and completely removes the burden of restrictive loan covenants. In addition, this step improves the Company’s cash burn rate by eliminating $0.9 million annually in debt service payments, including $0.6 million in interest expense. We are also pleased with the continued progress made in recovering losses through our insurance collection efforts,” stated Judd Merrill, Chief Financial Officer.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) is reinventing lead recycling with its patented AquaRefining technology. Unlike smelting, AquaRefining is a room temperature, water-based process that emits less pollution. The modular systems are intended to allow the Company to vastly reduce environmental impact and scale lead acid battery recycling production capacity by licensing the AquaRefining technology to partners. This could help meet the growing demand for lead to power new applications including stop/start automobile batteries which complement the vehicle’s main battery, lead acid batteries which are in electric vehicles, Internet data centers, alternative energy applications including solar, wind, and grid scale storage. Aqua Metals is based in McCarran, Nevada. To learn more, please visit www.aquametals.com.

Seite 1 von 3


Aqua Metals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aqua Metals Retires Veritex Loan, Now Debt Free Receives Additional $0.8M Insurance PaymentMCCARRAN, Nev., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) (“Aqua Metals” or the “Company”), which is reinventing lead recycling with its AquaRefining technology, announced the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Microchip Technology Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes
Worldline announces a major strategic commercial acquiring alliance with ANZ Bank in Australia
Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP: Form 8.3 - AA plc
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Solutions 30: trading resumption
Mesoblast Corporate Update
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Mesoblast Provides Topline Results From Phase 3 Trial of Rexlemestrocel-L for Advanced Chronic ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.12.20
Aqua Metals to Present at the LD Micro Main Event Conference

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.12.20
32
..Informationen wären doch nicht schlecht---