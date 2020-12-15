Aqua Metals Retires Veritex Loan, Now Debt Free

Receives Additional $0.8M Insurance Payment

MCCARRAN, Nev., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) (“Aqua Metals” or the “Company”), which is reinventing lead recycling with its AquaRefining technology, announced the Company has retired its $9.0 million debt obligation with Veritex Bank, leaving Aqua Metals essentially debt free. Further, the Company has received an additional progress payment of $0.8 million from its insurance provider. Insurance payments received to date now total $23.4 million. The Company anticipates collecting additional insurance proceeds for the replacement value of its damaged assets and potential business interruption recovery proceeds.



“The retirement of our loan with Veritex Bank is yet another positive step for Aqua Metals as we have accelerated our transition to a capital light business model. With this action, our team has achieved our previously guided goal to retire the debt by year-end. Eliminating our debt significantly strengthens the balance sheet and completely removes the burden of restrictive loan covenants. In addition, this step improves the Company’s cash burn rate by eliminating $0.9 million annually in debt service payments, including $0.6 million in interest expense. We are also pleased with the continued progress made in recovering losses through our insurance collection efforts,” stated Judd Merrill, Chief Financial Officer.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) is reinventing lead recycling with its patented AquaRefining technology. Unlike smelting, AquaRefining is a room temperature, water-based process that emits less pollution. The modular systems are intended to allow the Company to vastly reduce environmental impact and scale lead acid battery recycling production capacity by licensing the AquaRefining technology to partners. This could help meet the growing demand for lead to power new applications including stop/start automobile batteries which complement the vehicle’s main battery, lead acid batteries which are in electric vehicles, Internet data centers, alternative energy applications including solar, wind, and grid scale storage. Aqua Metals is based in McCarran, Nevada. To learn more, please visit www.aquametals.com.