Cerence Powers Voice and AI-Driven Features in Next-Generation Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX)

BURLINGTON, Mass., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced that Mercedes-Benz has chosen Cerence to power voice technology in the second generation of its intuitive, high-tech multimedia system, MBUX – Mercedes-Benz User Experience. Leveraging Cerence’s AI-driven technologies, MBUX is one of the most intelligent and personalized voice assistants on the road, serving as a concierge in the dashboard that caters to a wide range of driver and passenger needs.

Automaker’s innovative infotainment system delivers one of the most intelligent voice assistants on the road, including a new level of personalization

Activated with a simple “Hey Mercedes” and powered by conversational AI and natural language understanding from Cerence, MBUX offers drivers a natural way to access and interact with an array of content and services ranging from productivity to comfort. With the ability to do everything from composing emails and finding the nearest sushi restaurant to changing the in-cabin temperature and requesting a seat massage, this next-level voice system delivers an exceptional experience in an easy-to-use, voice-powered interface.

New to this second generation of MBUX is enhanced personalization and security leveraging a variety of biometric technologies, including voice biometrics from Cerence. This enables quick access to personalized settings, from navigation and multimedia preferences to seat position and the perfect temperature, all with identification by voice. In addition, MBUX now features voice recognition from all seats thanks to microphones that enable the system to tell which seat a voice is coming from and speech signal enhancement technology from Cerence, allowing for a personalized experience for all passengers and for enhanced communication features like multi-seat phone calling.

New and extended functions of the next-generation MBUX system powered by Cerence include: