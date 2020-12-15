 

Oncocyte and Burning Rock Execute Strategic Agreement to Distribute DetermaRx in China

Aligns Oncocyte with one of China’s fastest growing NGS-based cancer therapy selection companies; China is considered to be the world’s largest early-stage lung cancer market

Exclusive agreement includes payments of up to $6M in the first year and ongoing per test fees

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncocyte Corporation (NYSE American: OCX), a molecular diagnostics company with a mission to provide actionable answers at critical decision points across the cancer care continuum, has signed an exclusive agreement in China to license DetermaRx, its proprietary test to identify high-risk, early-stage lung cancer patients who need treatment to improve their five-year survival, to Burning Rock Biotech Limited, a $2.5 billion market cap NASDAQ-listed (BNR) company. Burning Rock is one of the fastest growing and largest companies in China’s next-generation sequencing (NGS) based cancer therapy selection market.

Under the agreement, Oncocyte will receive upfront cash payments after transferring and installing DetermaRx technologies, and for a fixed number of tests performed when DetermaRx achieves inclusion in the United States National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) Guidelines. Oncocyte will also receive ongoing royalties per patient tested with DetermaRx. The transfer of the testing technology is scheduled to occur in the first quarter of 2021, and the technology installation is expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2021.

China represents the largest patient population in the world for DetermaRx. This agreement marks Oncocyte’s fifth global licensing agreement and completes the Company’s stated goal of reaching all the major world markets within the first year of launch.

DetermaRx is a treatment stratification test that identifies stage I-IIA non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients at high-risk of recurrence despite ostensibly curative surgery, who may benefit from the addition of chemotherapy. The test is reimbursed by Medicare. In a 250-patient prospective cohort, test-identified, low-risk patients had a five year freedom from recurrence (FFR) rate of 94.6%; test-identified high-risk or intermediate-risk patients who were treated with adjuvant platinum chemotherapy had 96.7% five year FFR compared to 71.7% five-year disease-free survival (DFS) for high-risk patients who did not receive chemotherapy. Recurrence rate in molecular high-risk stage IA patients was 25%, compared to only 3% in molecular low-risk stage IA patients.1

