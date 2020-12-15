NETSOL Technologies Appoints Naeem Ghauri as Company President

This newly created role will oversee company operations both domestically and internationally with reporting duties directly to the Chairman and CEO. As President of NTI, Ghauri will be responsible for P&L for all subsidiaries as well as developing a cohesive strategy to market the Company’s core business and new, innovative solutions.

In his more than 20 years of service as a founding member at NETSOL, Ghauri has established meaningful partnerships with tier-one auto captives around the globe, helping to generate more than $500 million in revenues over the past eight years and solidifying NETSOL’s position as a leader in the APAC region and beyond.

In addition to his new responsibilities, Ghauri will also continue to serve as Otoz CEO, NETSOL’s new mobility startup subsidiary, which he co-founded in 2019. As a result of a significant increase in team size and decentralized operating capabilities, Otoz expects to continue its rapid growth trajectory without impact.

“As head of global sales, Naeem has led teams focused on spearheading innovative growth initiatives, identifying accretive M&A targets and working with global partners to close our largest historical deals,” said Najeeb Ghauri, NETSOL Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “With this newly created role, we’ll be expanding his responsibilities into additional areas of the business with the goal of driving consistent topline growth, which should lead to increased profitability as we look to expand our footholds in key regions outside of APAC, namely Europe and North America.”

Naeem Ghauri, President of NETSOL Technologies, added: “I appreciate this vote of confidence from the NETSOL board and leadership team and am looking forward to the opportunity to increase my involvement with our global operations on all levels. In the same way we saw an opportunity over 20 years ago to provide a leading technology solution for the nascent online auto finance market, I believe we now have a great opportunity to do the same for the new mobility economy. In addition to the innovative work we’re continuing to do at Otoz, we continue to maintain some of the strongest industry relationships with international, blue-chip organizations using our core business. Leveraging both of these competencies will be my main focus as we build NETSOL for its next phase of growth. One of my immediate targets is to continue to grow our subscription revenues, which are already emerging as our biggest growth segment. SaaS revenues, together with innovation initiatives, would be our most exciting story in the coming quarters.”