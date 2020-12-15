TransUnion and Socially Determined Partner to Improve Health Outcomes By Using SDOH Data & Analytics

Partnership will help healthcare stakeholders visualize social risk and create better outcomes for communities and organizations

CHICAGO, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With over 80% of an individual’s health outcome driven by economic and social conditions1, TransUnion Healthcare (NYSE:TRU) announced today an investment in and commercial partnership with Socially Determined, the social risk analytics company. Together, the two companies will focus on leveraging Social Determinants of Health (SDOH) and clinical and claims data to provide healthcare stakeholders with social risk intelligence about the individuals and communities they serve. In turn, organizations can improve the health and well-being of people at scale.



SDOH are the economic and social conditions that impact health, such as housing instability and homelessness, food insecurity, lack of transportation, low education, interpersonal violence, social isolation, unemployment and financial stress.