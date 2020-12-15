TransUnion and Socially Determined Partner to Improve Health Outcomes By Using SDOH Data & Analytics
Partnership will help healthcare stakeholders visualize social risk and create better outcomes for communities and organizations
CHICAGO, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With over 80% of an individual’s health outcome driven by economic and social conditions1, TransUnion Healthcare (NYSE:TRU) announced today an
investment in and commercial partnership with Socially
Determined, the social risk analytics company. Together, the two companies will focus on leveraging Social Determinants of Health (SDOH) and clinical and claims data to provide healthcare
stakeholders with social risk intelligence about the individuals and communities they serve. In turn, organizations can improve the health and well-being of people at scale.
SDOH are the economic and social conditions that impact health, such as housing instability and homelessness, food insecurity, lack of transportation, low education, interpersonal violence, social isolation, unemployment and financial stress.
The partnership strengthens the power of Socially Determined’s SocialScape platform by bringing it together with TransUnion Healthcare’s data assets and information on individual identities. This combination helps create a more complete view of social risk factors and their impact at the community and individual level. Through advanced analytics that quantify social risk and impact, SocialScape helps identify opportunities for organizations to match high-value, targeted interventions for their populations, leading to enhanced prevention, treatment and adherence strategies at a lower cost for all.
“Effective use of SDOH by healthcare stakeholders is one of the keys to improving a person’s wellness and lowering costs which is especially critical in light of amplified, existing disparities due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said James Bohnsack, senior vice president & chief strategy officer of TransUnion Healthcare. “TransUnion’s comprehensive data assets, accurate insights and industry expertise help healthcare payers better predict member and population risk. This partnership demonstrates how information can be used in powerful and positive ways to help the healthcare ecosystem better understand and make good decisions about communities and individuals.”
