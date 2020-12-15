 

Super League Gaming Deepens Slate of Snapchat Shows

With the launch of two new series, Super League expands to six gaming shows on Snapchat’s Discover

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League Gaming  (Nasdaq: SLGG), a global leader in competitive video gaming and esports entertainment for everyday players, continues to develop and offer premium programs and content to connect gamers through their love of play. Today, the company announced the launch of two new weekly shows on Snapchat (NYSE: SNAP), which adds to four existing shows on the platform. Collectively, Super League’s Snapchat shows reached over 8.5 million unique viewers in November 2020, with the company’s top performing show, “Emergency Meeting,” featuring popular user-generated highlights from 2020’s breakaway hit game, Among Us.

Super League’s newest shows include: “Cyberpunk 24/7,” featuring top user-generated gameplay highlights from the highly anticipated Cyberpunk 2077, just released on December 10th, the same day as the debut of the series; and Queue Dodgers, featuring League of Legends user-generated gameplay highlights, set to launch on December 20th.

These shows add to Super League’s existing weekly series, which include: “Taking Shape,” a twice-weekly show featuring Minecraft user-generated highlights; “Sticks N Stones;” and “Spike Rush.”

“We are honored to have become a go-to provider of gaming content for Snap and are having a ton of fun creating entertaining shows for millions of gamers and fans on their platform,” says Matt Edelman, Chief Commercial Officer of Super League Gaming. “Super League is all about celebrating players who may not otherwise have their moment in the sun. Bringing that ethos to our audience on Snapchat is an exciting component of the ongoing growth of our business.” 

Every clip in Super League’s series credits the player and their gameplay.

About Super League Gaming
Super League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG) is a leading gaming community and content platform that gives everyday gamers multiple ways to connect and engage with others while enjoying the video games they love. Powered by patented, proprietary technology systems, Super League offers players the ability to create gameplay-driven experiences they can share with friends, the opportunity to watch live streaming broadcasts and gameplay highlights across digital and social channels, and the chance to compete in events and challenges designed to celebrate victories and achievements across multiple skill levels. With gameplay and content offerings featuring more than a dozen of the top video game titles in the world, Super League is building a broadly inclusive, global brand at the intersection of gaming, experiences and entertainment. Whether to access its expanding direct audience or the company’s unique content production and virtual event capabilities, third parties ranging from consumer brands, video game publishers, television companies, traditional sports organizations, concert promoters, and more, are turning to Super League to provide integrated solutions that drive business growth. For more: superleague.com

