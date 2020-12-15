Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications

Plug Power has provided GenKey hydrogen and fuel cell solutions to Walmart, a leader in deploying hydrogen fuel cell technology in electric vehicles, since 2010 for its material handling fleet.

LATHAM, N.Y., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc . (NASDAQ: PLUG), a leading provider of hydrogen engines and fueling solutions enabling e-mobility, is supplying Walmart, its first multi-site GenKey hydrogen and fuel cell customer, with sustainable solutions for use in its eCommerce network.

Plug Power supports more than 9,500 GenDrive fuel cell-powered vehicles used by Walmart at 37 distribution centers across North America.



Plug Power began expansion of hydrogen and fuel cell solutions into Walmart’s eCommerce network, with the first deployments in August of 2020 and additional expansion planned in 2021.



Flexibility, scalability, and the benefits of fast fueling make GenKey hydrogen and fuel cell solutions uniquely suited to the rapid growth and peak demands of eCommerce applications.

Plug Power products consistently operate in Walmart’s material handling fleet at 99% uptime with constant power performance. During the pandemic, Plug Power’s products have enabled leading retailers like Walmart to fulfill increased demand from customers at a rapid pace.

Plug Power’s ProGen and GenDrive fuel cell solutions are used to power a variety of logistics vehicles for a variety of customers including material handling trucks, tuggers, automated guided vehicles, airport ground support equipment, and commercial fleet vehicles (class 3-8) for middle and last mile delivery applications.

“Walmart is one of our foundational customers, with our relationship rooted in trust and results as we work toward a more sustainable future together,” said Andy Marsh, Plug Power CEO. “This application expansion signifies the next step in our relationship as we support Walmart in their scaling eCommerce business while helping them meet the operational goals important to both Walmart and consumers.”

“The challenges this year have increased demand on leading brands providing necessary goods and services to customers. At our distribution facilities across the country, our decision to be an early adopter of Plug Power’s hydrogen fuel cells has helped us manage and meet the increased demand for food and basic supplies,” said Jeff Smith, Senior Director Walmart Supply Chain. “This is why we’re excited to expand Plug Power’s proven solutions into our eCommerce network in 2021.”