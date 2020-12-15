 

Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.12.2020, 14:00  |  165   |   |   

LATHAM, N.Y., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a leading provider of hydrogen engines and fueling solutions enabling e-mobility, is supplying Walmart, its first multi-site GenKey hydrogen and fuel cell customer, with sustainable solutions for use in its eCommerce network.

Plug Power has provided GenKey hydrogen and fuel cell solutions to Walmart, a leader in deploying hydrogen fuel cell technology in electric vehicles, since 2010 for its material handling fleet.

  • Plug Power supports more than 9,500 GenDrive fuel cell-powered vehicles used by Walmart at 37 distribution centers across North America.
     
  • Plug Power began expansion of hydrogen and fuel cell solutions into Walmart’s eCommerce network, with the first deployments in August of 2020 and additional expansion planned in 2021.
     
  • Flexibility, scalability, and the benefits of fast fueling make GenKey hydrogen and fuel cell solutions uniquely suited to the rapid growth and peak demands of eCommerce applications.

Plug Power products consistently operate in Walmart’s material handling fleet at 99% uptime with constant power performance. During the pandemic, Plug Power’s products have enabled leading retailers like Walmart to fulfill increased demand from customers at a rapid pace.

Plug Power’s ProGen and GenDrive fuel cell solutions are used to power a variety of logistics vehicles for a variety of customers including material handling trucks, tuggers, automated guided vehicles, airport ground support equipment, and commercial fleet vehicles (class 3-8) for middle and last mile delivery applications.

“Walmart is one of our foundational customers, with our relationship rooted in trust and results as we work toward a more sustainable future together,” said Andy Marsh, Plug Power CEO. “This application expansion signifies the next step in our relationship as we support Walmart in their scaling eCommerce business while helping them meet the operational goals important to both Walmart and consumers.”

“The challenges this year have increased demand on leading brands providing necessary goods and services to customers. At our distribution facilities across the country, our decision to be an early adopter of Plug Power’s hydrogen fuel cells has helped us manage and meet the increased demand for food and basic supplies,” said Jeff Smith, Senior Director Walmart Supply Chain. “This is why we’re excited to expand Plug Power’s proven solutions into our eCommerce network in 2021.”

Seite 1 von 3
Plug Power Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications LATHAM, N.Y., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a leading provider of hydrogen engines and fueling solutions enabling e-mobility, is supplying Walmart, its first multi-site GenKey hydrogen and fuel cell customer, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Microchip Technology Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes
Worldline announces a major strategic commercial acquiring alliance with ANZ Bank in Australia
Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP: Form 8.3 - AA plc
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Solutions 30: trading resumption
Mesoblast Corporate Update
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Mesoblast Provides Topline Results From Phase 3 Trial of Rexlemestrocel-L for Advanced Chronic ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.12.20
Söllners HotStockReport: "Rakete für 2021": Nio, Tesla, Formycon, Plug Power, Bitcoin Gr., JinkoSolar, HelloFresh
09.12.20
SARS-CoV-19: Plug Power Aktie: Kurs-Rally wie bei Nel Asa?
09.12.20
Söllners HotStockReport: "Momentum-Monster Nr. 1" Xiaomi, Plug Power, Tesla, AMD, HelloFresh, Virgin
09.12.20
Aktien, die Millionäre machen: Sollte man 2021 noch investiert bleiben?
07.12.20
Söllners HotStockReport: "Feuer frei" - Varta, Nvidia, Bitcoin Group, Tesla, Plug Power, Samsung SDI
06.12.20
Die Nel-Aktie profitiert und 3 weitere H2-News von der Plug Power-Aktie, PowerCell-Aktie und Siemens Energy-Aktie!
05.12.20
3 wenig bekannte Brennstoffzellen-Hersteller, die Wasserstoff-Fans kennen sollten
05.12.20
3 gute Wasserstoff-News für die Nel-Aktie, Cell Impact-Aktie und Siemens Gamesa-Aktie
02.12.20
Meistgehandelte Aktien: Bester Börsenmonat seit zwölf Jahren: Auf diese Aktien setzten Smartbroker-Kunden im November
02.12.20
Wann könnte die Plug Power Aktie wieder durchstarten?

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:06 Uhr
13.043
Plug Power - Meinungen, Kommentare und Chartansichten
09.10.20
10
Plug Power Announces 2020 Second Quarter Results
08.07.20
14
Plug Power: +17% – weiter geht die Rally!
17.06.20
3
Morgen geht es RUND: Deshalb müssen Aktionäre von Plug Power morgen (Montag) dringend handeln!
13.05.20
3
Dramatischer Absturz bei Plug Power – Das sind die Hintergründe für diese negative Entwicklung