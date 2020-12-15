 

Eos Znyth Battery Outperforms Competition in Sustainability Assessment

Zinc Technology had an 84% Lower Carbon Footprint Compared to Lithium-ion, according to report

EDISON, N.J., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) (“Eos”) a leading manufacturer of safe, scalable, efficient, and sustainable zinc-based energy storage systems, today announced that a recent sustainability assessment found its Znyth battery to be superior to competing technologies, including lithium-ion, across seven impact categories. The findings were summarized in a report by Boundless Impact Research & Analytics (“Boundless”), a market intelligence and analytics firm.

At the conclusion of a life-cycle assessment, Boundless scored Eos a 9.5 out of 10, which reflects better performance versus competitors across environmental key performance indicators, such as greenhouse gas (“GHG”) emissions, water footprint, energy intensity, and hazardous materials requirements. For the purposes of the study, Boundless compared the Znyth battery to traditional battery chemistries such as lithium-ion, lead-acid, sodium sulfur and vanadium redox.

“The Boundless report provides further confirmation that the Znyth battery is a safe and sustainable solution for energy storage,” said Joe Mastrangelo, Chief Executive Officer of Eos. “We manufacture our products using non-toxic, earth-abundant materials that can be recycled at the end of life. This is the economical and earth-friendly approach that our customers value and that differentiates us from the competition.”

According to the report, the Znyth battery is designed to last at least 5,000 cycles, or approximately 15 years, and is safe even in extreme temperatures. It is this longevity, as compared to competing technologies, that helped Eos outperform in the categories of GHG emissions, water and solvent impacts, energy footprint, and carbon payback time. Eos had a positive carbon return across the entire scenario range, whereas the lithium-ion and lead-acid ranges resulted in a negative carbon return on investment, or a net increase in emissions, due to lower estimated life.

According to the report, the Znyth battery has a carbon payback time — the time that it takes to offset GHG footprint — that is two times faster than lithium-ion and lead-acid batteries and three times faster than sodium sulfur and vanadium redox.

“The benefits of our technology are especially apparent in the range of three-to-twelve-hours of storage,” said Dr. Balki Iyer, Chief Commercial Officer of Eos. “This will enable us to bring more renewable energy sources to the grid while being carbon-conscious. The life cycle assessment demonstrates that our technology is cost-competitive and environmentally friendly while also being safe.”

