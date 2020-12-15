AC Immune Receives Competitive Target ALS Foundation Grant to Accelerate the Development of Proprietary Phosphorylated TDP-43 Immuno-assay

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU), a Swiss-based, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a broad pipeline focused on neurodegenerative diseases, today announced the receipt of a highly competitive grant awarded by Target ALS. The grant, which was awarded in response to the organization’s call for new industry-led biomarker consortia projects, will support a world-class collaboration between AC Immune and Investigators at the Healey Center for ALS at Massachusetts General Hospital to accelerate the development of the Company’s proprietary immuno-assays to detect disease-associated forms of TAR DNA-binding protein 43 (TDP-43) in cerebrospinal fluid and blood samples.

The pathological aggregation of TDP-43 is strongly associated with motor and cognitive decline and episodic memory loss in several neurodegenerative diseases including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), frontotemporal lobar degeneration with TDP-43 pathology (FTLD-TDP) and limbic-predominant age-related TDP-43 encephalopathy (LATE). AC Immune’s SupraAntigenTM-based detection assays for aggregation-prone forms of TDP-43 in biofluids have the potential to serve as an early-stage diagnostic that may enable the development of precision medicine approaches for these diseases as well as Alzheimer’s disease (AD), where pathological aggregation of TDP-43 has emerged as an important co-pathology linked to disease severity.

Prof. Andrea Pfeifer, CEO of AC Immune SA, commented: “This award provides further validation for our comprehensive diagnostic and therapeutic programs targeting pathological TDP-43, which represents a key component of our broad and industry-leading pipeline. Our proprietary TDP-43 immuno-assays have shown great promise, with data highlighting their high sensitivity and large dynamic range for total and phosphorylated TDP-43. The recognition of this program has mirrored that offered to our first-in-class TDP-43 positron emission tomography (PET)-tracer, which recently received a €1.45M grant from the European Union.”