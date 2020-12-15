 

AC Immune Receives Competitive Target ALS Foundation Grant to Accelerate the Development of Proprietary Phosphorylated TDP-43 Immuno-assay

Grant provides USD 600,000 in funding to support a world-class collaboration between AC Immune and Massachusetts General Hospital

Proprietary SupraAntigenTM platform continues to accelerate development of first- and best-in class antibody therapeutics and diagnostics for neurodegenerative diseases

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU), a Swiss-based, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a broad pipeline focused on neurodegenerative diseases, today announced the receipt of a highly competitive grant awarded by Target ALS. The grant, which was awarded in response to the organization’s call for new industry-led biomarker consortia projects, will support a world-class collaboration between AC Immune and Investigators at the Healey Center for ALS at Massachusetts General Hospital to accelerate the development of the Company’s proprietary immuno-assays to detect disease-associated forms of TAR DNA-binding protein 43 (TDP-43) in cerebrospinal fluid and blood samples.

The pathological aggregation of TDP-43 is strongly associated with motor and cognitive decline and episodic memory loss in several neurodegenerative diseases including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), frontotemporal lobar degeneration with TDP-43 pathology (FTLD-TDP) and limbic-predominant age-related TDP-43 encephalopathy (LATE). AC Immune’s SupraAntigenTM-based detection assays for aggregation-prone forms of TDP-43 in biofluids have the potential to serve as an early-stage diagnostic that may enable the development of precision medicine approaches for these diseases as well as Alzheimer’s disease (AD), where pathological aggregation of TDP-43 has emerged as an important co-pathology linked to disease severity.

Prof. Andrea Pfeifer, CEO of AC Immune SA, commented: “This award provides further validation for our comprehensive diagnostic and therapeutic programs targeting pathological TDP-43, which represents a key component of our broad and industry-leading pipeline. Our proprietary TDP-43 immuno-assays have shown great promise, with data highlighting their high sensitivity and large dynamic range for total and phosphorylated TDP-43. The recognition of this program has mirrored that offered to our first-in-class TDP-43 positron emission tomography (PET)-tracer, which recently received a €1.45M grant from the European Union.”

20.11.20
Immunotherapy Pioneer Prof. Carl H. June Joins AC Immune’s Board of Directors
18.11.20
Neurologist and Psychiatrist Prof. Johannes Rolf Streffer, MD Joins AC Immune SA as Chief Medical Officer

29.11.20
28
AC Immune SA - Präzisionsmedizin für neurodegenerative Erkrankungen