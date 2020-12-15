Applied Therapeutics to be Added to NASDAQ Biotechnology Index

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel drug candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need, today announced that the Company was selected for addition to the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NASDAQ: NBI). The addition to the NBI will become effective prior to market open on Monday, December 21, 2020.

The NASDAQ Biotechnology Index is designed to track the performance of a set of securities listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market (NASDAQ) that are classified as either biotechnology or pharmaceutical according to the Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB). The NASDAQ Biotechnology Index is re-ranked annually. All securities in the index are listed on the NASDAQ Global Market or the NASDAQ Global Select Market and meet minimum market value and share volume requirements, among other criteria.