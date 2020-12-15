 

DZS Appoints AEMEA and Asia Executive Sales Leadership

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.12.2020, 14:03  |  68   |   |   

DZS continues its relentless transformation focused on innovation and a customer-first culture

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (Nasdaq: DZSI), a global leader of mobile, fixed broadband and enterprise access networking solutions representing 1,000+ communications service providers and enterprise customers, today announced the appointment of two accomplished leaders charged with expanding the adoption of the company’s latest innovations and cultivating a customer-first culture. Jay Hilbert has been named Executive Vice President of Americas, Europe, Middle East/Africa (AEMEA) Sales and Bill Ko has been appointed Executive Vice President of Asia Sales.

A trusted access networking innovator and technology partner to many of the world’s most admired communications service providers and enterprises spanning 100+ countries, DZS continues its relentless pursuit of a customer-first culture. The growing demand for Open-RAN and standards-based network architectures is fueling the pace and opportunity for fiber-enabled access networking solutions. 5G and 10 gigabit per second (10 Gbps) Fiber-to-the-Premises (FTTP) upgrade cycles, government-sponsored broadband initiatives such as the United States Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF), as well as current geopolitical market dynamics are stimulating growth opportunities.

“DZS is laser focused on the opportunity in front of us and exceeding expectations for our customers,” said Charlie Vogt, President and CEO of DZS. “The expanded sales leadership role for Jay and the new appointment of Bill bring extensive sales leadership experience to DZS. The opportunity for DZS to increase our market-share and cultivate valuable partnerships with current and prospective customers around the world is now. Jay and Bill amplify our customer-first culture and provide DZS with exciting growth prospects.”

Mr. Hilbert, who joined DZS as Executive Vice President of Americas Sales earlier this year, brings proven expertise in driving sales force transformation, growing market share and maximizing performance in competitive and emerging markets to his expanded role. Prior to DZS, he was Senior Vice President of Global Sales at Airvana (acquired by Commscope) and Senior Vice President of Global Sales for Cambium Networks. Earlier in his career, Hilbert served as Vice President of Sales at DSC/Alcatel (today Nokia). Mr. Hilbert is based at DZS headquarters in Plano, Texas and will continue to report directly to Mr. Vogt.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DZS Appoints AEMEA and Asia Executive Sales Leadership DZS continues its relentless transformation focused on innovation and a customer-first culturePLANO, Texas, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - DZS (Nasdaq: DZSI), a global leader of mobile, fixed broadband and enterprise access networking solutions …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Microchip Technology Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes
Worldline announces a major strategic commercial acquiring alliance with ANZ Bank in Australia
Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP: Form 8.3 - AA plc
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Solutions 30: trading resumption
Mesoblast Corporate Update
Mesoblast Provides Topline Results From Phase 3 Trial of Rexlemestrocel-L for Advanced Chronic ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...