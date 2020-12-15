Badger Daylighting Ltd. December 2020 Cash Dividend
CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Badger Daylighting Ltd. (“Badger”) is pleased to announce its December 2020 cash dividend.
December 2020 Cash Dividend
Badger today announced that the directors of Badger declared a cash dividend for the month of December 2020 of $0.05 per share, which equates to $0.60 per share on an annualized basis. Payment will be made on or about January 15, 2021, to shareholders of record on December 31, 2020.
Badger expects that the dividend will be an “eligible dividend” for Canadian income tax purposes and thus qualify for the enhanced gross-up and tax credit regime for certain shareholders.
About Badger Daylighting Ltd.
Badger Daylighting Ltd. (TSX:BAD) is North America’s largest provider of non-destructive excavating services. Badger traditionally works for contractors and facility owners in a broad range of infrastructure industries. The Company’s key technology is the Badger Hydrovac, which is used primarily for safe digging in congested grounds and challenging conditions. The Badger Hydrovac uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a powerful vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. Badger manufactures its truck-mounted hydrovac units.
For further
information:
Paul Vanderberg, President and CEO
Darren Yaworsky, Vice President, Finance and CFO
Pramod Bhatia, Vice President, Strategic Planning and Investor Relations
Badger Daylighting Ltd.
ATCO Centre Ⅱ
Suite 400, 919 – 11th Avenue SW
Calgary, Alberta T2R 1P3
Telephone (403) 264-8500
Fax (403) 228-9773
Source: Badger Daylighting Ltd.
Badger Daylighting Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
0 Kommentare