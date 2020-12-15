 

Kaspien Holdings Announces Third Quarter Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.12.2020, 14:00  |  29   |   |   

Net Revenue for the Third Quarter increased 36.0% and Gross Merchandise Value increased 127%

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaspien Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: KSPN) today reported financial results for its third quarter which ended October 31, 2020.

“Our results this quarter are a testament to the progress we continue to make toward our mission of being the ultimate online growth partner for brands. Our third quarter was highlighted by higher net revenue, higher gross margin and improved operating earnings. In addition, our Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) increased 127% year-on-year as more and more brands benefit from the portfolio of services we’ve developed. As we head into the holiday season and year end, we are well positioned to scale what we’ve built and become a global leader in the Marketplace Seller Services industry,” stated Kunal Chopra, Principal Executive Officer of Kaspien Holdings Inc.

Kaspien continues to make strong progress on our plans of establishing a strong and scalable platform foundation in 2020, facilitating our 2021 “scale” phase. We continue to focus on operational efficiencies, working capital optimization, new business development and platform scale. This is evidenced by our continued growth and momentum in top line performance, platform GMV and continued improvement in operating margins. Kaspien ended the quarter with nearly 40% of GMV from corresponding subscriptions partners, comprised of agency and software subscribers.

Third Quarter Overview

  • Net revenue increased 36.0% to $38.9 million compared to $28.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. The increase in net revenue was primarily attributable to strength on the Amazon US marketplace.
  • Gross profit for the quarter increased 43.1% to $3.9 million, or 10.0% of net revenue as compared to $2.7 million, or 9.5% of net revenue for the third quarter of 2019. The increased profit was primarily attributable to a reduction in the cost of sales on the Amazon US Platform and operational efficiencies.
  • SG&A expenses for the quarter were $4.0 million, a decline of $1.2 million as compared to the third quarter of 2019. The decline in SG&A was due to a decline of $1.1 million in parent company expenses.
  • Loss from continuing operations was $0.6 million compared to a loss from continuing operations of $2.9 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2019.
  • During the quarter, the Company recorded an income tax benefit of $3.5 million related to the reversal of liabilities related to unrecognized tax benefits related to the fye business that was sold in February 2020.
  • Net income for the quarter was $2.6 million, or $1.39 per diluted share compared to a net loss of $23.2 million, or $12.73 per diluted share, for the same period last year. Included in the results for the third quarter 2019 was a loss from the fye business of $20.1 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) was $0.3 million compared to a loss of $1.0 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2019 (see note 1).

Thirty-nine weeks ended October 31, 2020 Overview

  • Net revenue for the thirty-nine weeks ended October 31, 2020 increased 15.1% to $112.8 million, compared to $98.0 million for the same period last year. The increase in net revenue was primarily attributable to strength on the Amazon US marketplace.
  • Gross profit for the thirty-nine weeks ended October 31, 2020 increased 35.4% to $11.6 million, or 10.3% of net revenue as compared to $8.6 million, or 8.8% of net revenue for the comparable period of 2019. The increased profit was primarily attributable to a reduction in the cost of sales on the Amazon US Platform and operational efficiencies.
  • SG&A expenses for thirty-nine weeks ended October 31, 2020 were $16.4 million, a decline of $1.6 million as compared to the same period of 2019.
  • Loss from continuing operations was $7.4 million compared to $11.2 million for the thirty-nine weeks ended November 2, 2019.
  • Net loss was $3.8 million, or $2.06 per diluted share, for the thirty-nine weeks ended October 31, 2020, compared to a net loss of $39.1 million, or $21.51 per diluted share, for the same period last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) was $0.9 million compared to a loss of $2.3 million for the same period last year (see note 1).
  • Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash as of October 31, 2020 was $7.4 million, compared to $9.2 million as of November 2, 2019.
  • Borrowings under the credit facility at the end of the third quarter were $8.5 million compared to $27.8 million at the end of the third quarter last year. As of October 31, 2020, $3.8 million was available for borrowing.
  • Inventory was $27.2 million at the end of third quarter of 2020 as compared to $22.5 million at the end of the third quarter of 2019.  
Kaspian Holdings Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Financial Results
STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS:                    
(in thousands, except per share data)                    
  Thirteen Weeks Ended   Thirty-nine Weeks Ended
  October 31, % to November 2, % to   October 31, % to November 2, % to
    2020   Revenue   2019 Revenue     2020   Revenue   2019   Revenue
                     
Net revenue $ 38,913     $ 28,616         $ 112,799     $ 98,008    
                     
Cost of sales   35,022   90.0 %   25,896     90.5 %     101,173   89.7 %   89,424   91.2 %
Gross profit   3,891   10.0 %   2,720     9.5 %     11,626   10.3 %   8,584   8.8 %
                     
Selling, general and                    
administrative expenses   3,956   10.2 %   5,140     18.0 %     16,355   14.5 %   17,940   18.3 %
Depreciation and amortization expenses   547   1.3 %   464     1.6 %     1,554   1.4 %   1,308   1.3 %
Loss from continuing operations   (612 ) -1.6 %   (2,884 )   -10.1 %     (6,283 ) -5.6 %   (10,664 ) -10.9 %
                     
Interest expense   381   1.0 %   200     0.7 %     1,016   0.9 %   508   0.5 %
                     
Net loss from continuing operations before income tax benefit   (993 ) -2.6 %   (3,084 )   -10.8 %     (7,299 ) -6.5 %   (11,172 ) -11.4 %
                     
Income tax expense (benefit)   (3,545 ) -9.1 %   10     0.0 %     (3,545 ) -3.1 %   26   0.0 %
                     
Net income (loss) from continuing operations   2,552   6.6 %   (3,094 )   -10.8 %     (3,754 ) -3.3 %   (11,198 ) -11.4 %
                     
Net loss from fye business, net of tax   -   0.0 %   (20,061 )   -70.1 %     -   0.0 %   (27,887 ) -28.5 %
                     
Net income (loss) $ 2,552   6.6 % $ (23,155 )   -80.9 %   $ (3,754 ) -3.3 % $ (39,085 ) -39.9 %
                     
Basic income (loss) per share                    
                     
Basic income (loss) per share $ 1.40     $ (12.73 )       $ (2.06 )   $ (21.51 )  
                     
Weighted average number of                    
common shares outstanding - basic   1,825       1,819           1,823       1,817    
                     
Diluted income (loss) per common share:                    
                     
Diluted income (loss) per share $ 1.39     $ (12.73 )       $ (2.06 )   $ (21.51 )  
                     
Weighted average number of                    
common shares outstanding - diluted   1,829       1,819           1,823       1,817    
                     
                     
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET CAPTIONS:             October 31,   November 2,  
(in thousands, except store data)               2020       2019    
                     
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash             $ 7,428     $ 9,162    
Merchandise inventory               27,204       22,522    
Fixed assets (net)               2,343       2,102    
Accounts payable               8,559       10,169    
Borrowings under line of credit               8,483       27,771    
Long-term debt               4,581       -    

Notes:

  1. Reconciliation of net loss to adjusted EBITDA:

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss), adjusted to exclude: (i) income tax expense (benefit); (ii) loss from fye business, net of tax: (iii) interest expense; (iv) Parent company SG&A expenses and (v) depreciation expense. Our method of calculating adjusted EBITDA may differ from other issuers and accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. We use adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our own operating performance and as an integral part of our planning process. We present adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure because we believe such measure is useful to investors as a reasonable indicator of operating performance. We believe this measure is a financial metric used by many investors to compare companies. This measure is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP in the United States, and should not be considered as a substitute for operating earnings (losses), net earnings (loss) from continuing operations or cash flows from operating activities, as determined in accordance with GAAP.

  Thirteen Weeks Ended   Thirty-nine Weeks Ended
  October 31, November 2,   October 31, November 2,
(amounts in thousands)   2020     2019       2020     2019  
           
Net income (loss) $ 2,552   $ (23,155 )   $ (3,754 ) $ (39,085 )
Income tax expense (benefit)   (3,545 )   10       (3,545 )   26  
Loss from fye business, net of tax   -     20,061       -     27,887  
Interest expense   381     200       1,016     508  
Loss from continuing operations   (612 )   (2,884 )     (6,283 )   (10,664 )
Parent company SG&A expenses   380     1,465       5,589     7,025  
Depreciation expense   547     464       1,554     1,308  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 315   $ (955 )   $ 860   $ (2,331 )

Kaspien provides a platform of software and services to empower brands to grow their online distribution channels on digital marketplaces, such as Amazon, Walmart, eBay, among others. The Company helps brands achieve their online retail goals through its innovative and proprietary technology, tailored strategies, and mutually beneficial partnerships. Kaspien is positioning itself to be a brand’s ultimate online growth partner and is guided by seven core

principles: 

  • Partner Obsession • Results
  • Insights Driven • Ownership
  • Simplicity • Diversity and Teamwork
  • Innovation  

Kaspien, formerly Trans World Entertainment, established itself as a public company in 1986, is traded on the Nasdaq National Market under the symbol “KSPN” formerly “TWMC”.

Certain statements in this release set forth management's intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations or predictions of the future based on current facts and analyses. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in such statements. Additional information on factors that may affect the business and financial results of the Company can be found in filings of the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:     Contact:    
      Financial Relations Board    
Ed Sapienza     Joseph Calabrese    
Chief Financial Officer     (jcalabrese@frbir.com)    
(518) 452-1242     (212) 827-3772    

Kaspien Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kaspien Holdings Announces Third Quarter Results Net Revenue for the Third Quarter increased 36.0% and Gross Merchandise Value increased 127%SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Kaspien Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: KSPN) today reported financial results for its third quarter which …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Microchip Technology Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes
Worldline announces a major strategic commercial acquiring alliance with ANZ Bank in Australia
Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP: Form 8.3 - AA plc
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Solutions 30: trading resumption
Mesoblast Corporate Update
Mesoblast Provides Topline Results From Phase 3 Trial of Rexlemestrocel-L for Advanced Chronic ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...