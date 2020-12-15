 

Idera Pharmaceuticals Announces $5.0 Million in Further Proceeds from Private Placement of up to $20.7 Million

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.12.2020, 14:05  |  77   |   |   

EXTON, Pa., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDRA) today announced the closing of a second tranche under its April 7, 2020, securities purchase agreement (the “Purchase Agreement”), resulting in aggregate proceeds of up to $20.7 million in common stock and warrant investment by funds affiliated with an institutional investor. Pursuant to the Purchase Agreement, under the second tranche Idera sold 2,747,252 shares of common stock (or common stock equivalents), together with accompanying warrants to purchase 1,373,626 shares of common stock, for aggregate gross proceeds of $5.0 million. The placement is exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.  

“We believe this funding and other financial arrangements we have in place reflect optimism in the significant commercial opportunity for tilsotolimod, the most advanced TLR9 agonist therapy in development, to address the unmet medical need for patients living with anti-PD-1 refractory advanced melanoma and other difficult to treat tumor types,” stated Vincent Milano, Chief Executive Officer of Idera. “It also provides us the potential cash runway to help make tilsotolimod, if approved, available to those patients.”

The Company plans to use the $10.0 million in cash proceeds from the first and second tranches of this private placement to fund the completion of the ongoing ILLUMINATE-301 clinical trial and potential NDA filing of its lead product, tilsotolimod, for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma, and for general corporate purposes. The Company plans to use the subsequent proceeds of up to $10.7 million, if associated warrants are exercised, to fund the potential commercial launch of tilsotolimod, as well as the ongoing ILLUMINATE-206 trial exploring tilsotolimod in tumor types beyond melanoma and general corporate purposes.

The shares of common stock (or common stock equivalents) and warrants sold in the private placement have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or under any state securities laws and, unless so registered, may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Idera Pharmaceuticals Announces $5.0 Million in Further Proceeds from Private Placement of up to $20.7 Million EXTON, Pa., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDRA) today announced the closing of a second tranche under its April 7, 2020, securities purchase agreement (the “Purchase Agreement”), resulting in aggregate …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Microchip Technology Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes
Worldline announces a major strategic commercial acquiring alliance with ANZ Bank in Australia
Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP: Form 8.3 - AA plc
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Solutions 30: trading resumption
Mesoblast Corporate Update
Mesoblast Provides Topline Results From Phase 3 Trial of Rexlemestrocel-L for Advanced Chronic ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...