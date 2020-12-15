Idera Pharmaceuticals Announces $5.0 Million in Further Proceeds from Private Placement of up to $20.7 Million

EXTON, Pa., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDRA) today announced the closing of a second tranche under its April 7, 2020, securities purchase agreement (the “Purchase Agreement”), resulting in aggregate proceeds of up to $20.7 million in common stock and warrant investment by funds affiliated with an institutional investor. Pursuant to the Purchase Agreement, under the second tranche Idera sold 2,747,252 shares of common stock (or common stock equivalents), together with accompanying warrants to purchase 1,373,626 shares of common stock, for aggregate gross proceeds of $5.0 million. The placement is exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.



“We believe this funding and other financial arrangements we have in place reflect optimism in the significant commercial opportunity for tilsotolimod, the most advanced TLR9 agonist therapy in development, to address the unmet medical need for patients living with anti-PD-1 refractory advanced melanoma and other difficult to treat tumor types,” stated Vincent Milano, Chief Executive Officer of Idera. “It also provides us the potential cash runway to help make tilsotolimod, if approved, available to those patients.”

The Company plans to use the $10.0 million in cash proceeds from the first and second tranches of this private placement to fund the completion of the ongoing ILLUMINATE-301 clinical trial and potential NDA filing of its lead product, tilsotolimod, for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma, and for general corporate purposes. The Company plans to use the subsequent proceeds of up to $10.7 million, if associated warrants are exercised, to fund the potential commercial launch of tilsotolimod, as well as the ongoing ILLUMINATE-206 trial exploring tilsotolimod in tumor types beyond melanoma and general corporate purposes.

The shares of common stock (or common stock equivalents) and warrants sold in the private placement have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or under any state securities laws and, unless so registered, may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.