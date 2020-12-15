 

Philadelphia Eagles Reach Multi-Year Deal with Esports Entertainment Group to Become NFL’s First Esports Tournament Club Provider

NEWARK, N.J., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NasdaqCM: GMBL, GMBLW) (or the “Company”) has announced a landmark multi-year partnership with the Philadelphia Eagles where it will serve as the first esports tournament provider for an NFL club. As part of the multi-year agreement, EEG will operate bi-annual Madden NFL esports tournaments for the Eagles utilizing the Esports Gaming League (“EGL”) platform. Also under the terms of the deal, the Eagles will become an EEG shareholder.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Philadelphia Eagles as they introduce their fans to the world of competitive esports gaming,” said Grant Johnson, CEO of Esports Entertainment Group. “The Eagles join a growing list of high-profile organizations that have chosen Esports Entertainment Group as their esports tournament provider, affording us an incredible opportunity to expand our brand reach within multiple large, dedicated fan bases and setting the stage for significant growth ahead. We intend to build on this momentum.”

As a proud partner of the Philadelphia Eagles, EEG will leverage player imagery within the Eagles local market. Esports Entertainment Group will also work with Eagles players to create custom videos that will promote the tournaments and be featured in the Eagles extensive ongoing digital marketing efforts spanning social, email, mobile, and online channels.

“This innovative partnership with Esports Entertainment Group presents a wonderful opportunity for us to expand our reach in a growing market and create new experiences for Eagles fans,” said Catherine Carlson, Senior Vice President, Revenue and Strategy, Philadelphia Eagles. “Esports Entertainment Group has always been a progressive leader in the esports space and has been ahead of the curve in terms of how its interactive platform brings together gaming enthusiasts from all around the world. We look forward to debuting a number of exciting projects through this partnership, including the launch of the highly anticipated Madden tournament series on the Esports Gaming League platform.”

“Our tournament segment is a key component of our Three Pillar growth strategy,” said Magnus Leppäniemi, EVP Esports at EEG. “This partnership with the Philadelphia Eagles is a testament to the quality of our platform and ability to deliver. We look forward to a long and mutually rewarding relationship.”

EGL enables live and online events and tournaments where gamers can compete and enjoy a wide range of content relating to esports and video games on a proprietary technology platform. Services include full turnkey esports events, live broadcast production, game launches, and online branded tournaments.

