Key Target Reached for Electric Vehicle Application

MONTREAL, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mason Graphite inc. ("Mason Graphite" or the “Company") (TSX.V: LLG; OTCQX: MGPHF) is pleased to announce that testing of prototype Li-ion batteries containing its coated spherical graphite have reached the critical target of 500 cycles of charge / discharge, while maintaining 85% of the original capacity, which is better than the typical requirements of 80%.

Li-ion batteries containing graphite from Lac Guéret in the anode have demonstrated results superior to widely sought-after criteria.

These tests were performed in the NRC laboratories, on samples produced at the pilot scale in the installations of COREM and of the Company. See Press Release dated December 3, 2020 for the technical details.

Gilles Gingras, Chair of the Board of Directors, commented: “This is a key milestone. As far as we know, no other graphite project in North America has reached this threshold, which once again demonstrates the lead Mason Graphite holds in the market. Encouraged by this success, we continue to work tirelessly on improving the performance of our products and processes.”

Cycling tests continue on the same batteries at the NRC laboratories to evaluate their full life expectancy.

Building a solid Mason Graphite

The Mason Graphite Board and Management have taken several steps to ensure the Company is able to take on a leadership position in the graphite mining and transformation sector for the benefit of all its stakeholders, including the shareholders and its neighboring communities in Québec.

So, while the current natural graphite market is in an over-supply situation in the world, and has been for the past 12-18 months, the Company has been putting in place key building blocks to make its fully integrated mining and Value-Added Product operation vision happen, which it believes will be far more profitable for shareholders in the medium to long term.

Here are some of the building blocks and/or key actions taken: