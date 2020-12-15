 

Minera IRL Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

LIMA, Peru, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minera IRL Limited (“Minera” or the “Company”) (BVL:MIRL) (CSE:MIRL) is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held Monday, December 14, 2020, in Vancouver, British Columbia, at which shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favor of all items put forward by the Board of Directors and Management.

At the meeting, the Company’s shareholders elected the two incumbent directors – Michael Iannacone and Santiago Valverde - appointed PKF Littlejohn LLP as the Company’s auditor and authorized the Board of Directors to set the auditors’ remuneration, approving each resolution by the vote of more than 95% of those present in person or by proxy.

Diego Benavides, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, said “we are grateful for the clear message of support from our shareholders as we transition back to advancing our project at Ollachea. We are looking forward to next steps and the opportunity to demonstrate our gratitude for the support”.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Minera IRL Limited  
   
Gerardo Pérez +51 997 548 927
President  
   
Diego Benavides +51 997 548 927
CEO and Director  

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained in this news release.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this news release, including information about the Company’s expectation of better days to come, constitutes “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions. While management believes these assumptions and statements are reasonable in context, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to political, legal, regulatory, business and economic risks and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Minera IRL’s actual results and future performance to be materially different than those expected or estimated future results, performance or achievements and that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, results or achievements.

Minera IRL assumes no obligation, except as may be required by law, to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Risks, uncertainties and contingencies and other factors that might cause actual performance to differ from forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, Peru’s ability to contain the COVID-19 crisis and to legislative, political, social health or economic developments both within Peru and in general. 


