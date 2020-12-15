 

Enzo Biochem Hosting Key Opinion Leader Call on GENFLEX Molecular System for COVID-19 and the Role of Testing in a Post-Vaccine Treatment Environment

Thursday, December 17th @ 12:00pmET

New York, NY, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ), a leading biosciences and diagnostics company, today announced that it will host a key opinion leader (KOL) webinar discussing the use of the GENFLEX Molecular System for COVID-19 testing and the role of testing in a post-vaccine treatment environment, on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 12:00pm Eastern Time.

Infectious disease specialists Bruce Hanna, PhD, NYU Grossman School of Medicine, and Gerard Nuovo, MD, Ohio State University College of Medicine, will discuss the GENFLEX Molecular System for COVID-19 and the role of testing in a post-vaccine treatment environment. Included in this discussion will be the advantages of Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) kit technology for COVID-19 related serological testing. Drs. Hanna and Nuovo will be available to answer questions following the formal presentations. 

Enzo Biochem's management team will also give an update on the applications of GENFLEX Molecular System and ELISA kit testing platforms as access to vaccines expands in 2021. The GENFLEX Molecular System, which received FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), is an all-in-one solution for COVID-19 molecular testing from extraction, detection and analysis to clinical results. The ELISA kit is designed for the qualitative detection of IgG antibodies specific to COVID-19 in human serum samples. Enzo’s serological solutions aid in identifying individuals with an adaptive immune response to COVID-19.

To register for the call, please click here.

Bruce Hanna, PhD, has served as a Clinical Professor of Pathology and Clinical Professor of Microbiology at the New York University School of Medicine since 1979 and Adjunct Professor of Science at New York University College of Dentistry since 2010. From 2006 to 2015, he served on the ASM International Committee and WHO Global Committee; from 2000 to 2012, he served as the Editor of the Clinical Microbiology Review; from 1982 to 2010, he was a director of Clinical Microbiology and Immunology; and from 2008 to 2010 he was Interim director of Pathology, Bellevue Hospital Center. Dr. Hanna earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Saint Bonaventure University, a Masters in Science in Microbiology from Northeastern University and a Ph.D. in Microbiology from Saint John’s University. Dr. Hanna’s post-doctorate work in Clinical Microbiology was at Mt. Sinai Hospital.

