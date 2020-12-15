 

Murphy USA Announces Opening of its 1500th Store in Mesquite, Texas

EL DORADO, Ark., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE: MUSA) announces the grand opening of its 1500th location in Mesquite, Texas. The 2800 square foot Murphy Express will be open 24 hours and provide customers competitive low-priced gasoline along with a wide variety of convenience items. The site marks Murphy USA’s 47th store opening in 2020, including new to industry and raze & rebuild locations.

“The opening of our 1500th location represents another important milestone for the company as we work to deliver on our goal of growing our network up to 50 new stores each year beginning in 2021,” said President and CEO, Andrew Clyde. Stephen Oliver, Director of Real Estate added, “The success in securing and opening new stores is a multi-year commitment that cannot be accomplished without the support of the entire organization. Our 1500th store milestone is just the latest in a series of milestones that started with our first store in Chattanooga, TN.”

Located at 1101 U.S. 80 Frontage Road, Mesquite, TX, this Murphy Express marks the company’s 9th location to be opened in the Dallas-Fort Worth area this year. The new site will feature a variety of beverage and snack options, including a beer cave, 20 fountain beverage options, four bean-to-cup coffee stations, hot and cold food items, and other merchandise, along with 16 fueling positions offering diesel and E-85 in addition to 3 grades of gasoline.

To celebrate the 1500th store opening with customers, Murphy USA is offering 2x Murphy Drive Rewards points on eligible fuel purchases at all Murphy USA and Murphy Express locations. The special offer begins today and runs all month-long providing Murphy Drive Rewards members with lots of opportunities to win and save.

About Murphy USA
Murphy USA (NYSE: MUSA) is a leading retailer of gasoline and convenience merchandise with 1,500 stations located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States. The company and its team of nearly 10,000 employees serve an estimated 1.7 million customers each day through its network of retail gasoline stations in 25 states. The majority of Murphy USA's sites are located in close proximity to Walmart stores. The company also markets gasoline and other products at standalone stores under the Murphy Express brand. Murphy USA ranks 262 among Fortune 500 companies.

Media Contact:
John Moore, Senior Vice President & General Counsel
John.Moore@murphyusa.com

 


