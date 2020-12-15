RECELL System Data Presented at American Burn Association Fall Regional Burn Conferences

VALENCIA, Calif. and MELBOURNE, Australia, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCEL, ASX: AVH), a regenerative medicine company that is developing and commercializing a technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs, announced today the presentation of RECELL System data recently presented at the Northeast Regional Burn Conference and Southern Regional Burn Conference of the American Burn Association.

“Since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of the RECELL System in September 2018, 93 U.S. burn centers have ordered the RECELL System, with more than 80% of burn surgeons throughout the United States certified on the use of the system. There have now been more than 10,000 patients treated globally, with U.S. RECELL System sales topping $27 million in the two years since FDA approval,” said Dr. Mike Perry, AVITA Medical’s Chief Executive Officer. “As burn surgeons continue to gain experience with the RECELL System and increasingly use it across a range of burn sizes, we are encouraged to see the utility, positive clinical outcomes, and health economic benefits of the RECELL System highlighted at medical conferences. We remain committed to advancing burn care in collaboration with burn surgeons and look forward to expanding the benefit of the RECELL System to additional indications, including soft tissue defects and vitiligo, amongst others.”

Recent RECELL System Data Abstracts:

Carney. A Pilot Study of Negative Pressure Therapy with Autologous Skin Cell Suspensions in a Porcine Model. Presented at Northeast Region Burn Conference; 2020 November 6; Virtual.



Chihade. Autologous Epidermal Skin Cell Suspension: A Cost-Effective Treatment for Burns >20% TBSA in a County Hospital with Limited Resources. Southern Region Burn Conference; 2020 December 6; Virtual.



Desai. Aesthetic superiority of autologous cell suspension device in treating deep partial and full thickness burn compared to skin graft in a single case. Southern Region Burn Conference; 2020 December 6; Virtual.



The RECELL System is FDA-approved for the treatment of acute thermal burns in patients 18 years and older. Used by a trained healthcare professional at the point of care, the RECELL System is used to prepare Spray-On Skin Cells to be sprayed directly on second-degree burn injuries or applied in combination with meshed autografts for third-degree burn injuries. The pivotal studies leading to the RECELL System’s FDA premarket approval for the treatment of acute thermal burns demonstrated that the RECELL System treated burns using 97.5i percent less donor skin when used alone in second-degree burns, and 32 percent less donor skin when used with autograft for third-degree burns.ii This statistically significant reduction in donor skin required to treat burn patients with the RECELL System produced healing comparable to the standard of care while providing a significant reduction in donor site pain and improved donor site healing.i