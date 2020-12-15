 

Paltalk Inc.’s Initial Investments in New Advertising Partnerships Yield Growth in Advertising Impressions

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.12.2020, 14:00  |  45   |   |   

Jericho, NY, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Paltalk, Inc. (“Paltalk”, the “Company,” “we,” “our” or “us”) (OTCQB: PALT), a leading communications software innovator that powers multimedia social applications, today announced that its recent advertising partnerships with PubMatic, Inc. (“PubMatic”) (NASDAQ: PUBM), and others have helped to drive over three times year-over-year growth in paid desktop advertising impressions in the Company’s Paltalk video community compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. PubMatic and the other companies that Paltalk is working with provide advertising solutions that are proving to be particularly beneficial for the Paltalk desktop application. Camfrog is expected to integrate these solutions before year end 2020 as well.

“As part of our refocus and reinvestment in our core business, we have revamped our desktop advertising programs in order to drive more paid desktop advertising impressions in a scalable and cost-effective way.  Our advertising partnerships with sell-side platform PubMatic and the other companies that we’re working with, launched in the beginning of the fourth quarter of this year, have helped us to increase paid desktop advertising impressions by over three times compared to the same period last year,” said Jason Katz, Chief Executive Officer of Paltalk, Inc. “We are encouraged by the initial results of our advertising partnerships and plan to continue to work with PubMatic and other innovators in the field to refine and enhance our advertising strategy.”

About PubMatic Inc. (NASDAQ: PUBM)

PubMatic delivers superior revenue to publishers by being an SSP of choice for agencies and advertisers. PubMatic’s cloud infrastructure platform for digital advertising empowers app developers and publishers to increase monetization while enabling media buyers to drive return on investment by reaching and engaging their target audiences in brand-safe, premium environments across ad formats and devices. Since 2006, PubMatic has been expanding its owned and operated global infrastructure and continues to cultivate programmatic innovation. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, PubMatic operates 14 offices and eight data centers worldwide. For more information, visit www.pubmatic.com.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Paltalk Inc.’s Initial Investments in New Advertising Partnerships Yield Growth in Advertising Impressions Jericho, NY, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Paltalk, Inc. (“Paltalk”, the “Company,” “we,” “our” or “us”) (OTCQB: PALT), a leading communications software innovator that powers multimedia social applications, today announced …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Microchip Technology Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes
Worldline announces a major strategic commercial acquiring alliance with ANZ Bank in Australia
Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP: Form 8.3 - AA plc
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Solutions 30: trading resumption
Mesoblast Corporate Update
Mesoblast Provides Topline Results From Phase 3 Trial of Rexlemestrocel-L for Advanced Chronic ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...