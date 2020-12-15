CHF Solutions Announces Meta-Analysis Demonstrates Ultrafiltration is Better than Diuretic Therapy for the Management of Volume Overload in ADHF

When hospitalized, 88% of patients with acute decompensated heart failure (ADHF) are treated with diuretics, yet many have suboptimal responses (diuretic resistance, electrolyte imbalances, deteriorating renal function). One in four of patients are re-hospitalized within 30 days. 1

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHF Solutions (Nasdaq: CHFS), a medical device company dedicated to changing the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload, today announced a meta-analysis published in Heart Failure Review s concludes that ultrafiltration (UF) increases fluid removal and weight loss and reduces rehospitalization and the risk of worsening heart failure in congestive patients, suggesting ultrafiltration as a safe and effective treatment option for volume-overload heart failure patients.

The article, “Ultrafiltration is better than diuretic therapy for volume-overloaded acute heart failure patients: A meta-analysis,” included eight randomized controlled studies involving 801 ADHF patients. The authors investigated possible advantages of UF compared to diuretic treatment regarding fluid removal, weight loss, rehospitalization for heart failure and all-cause mortality. Data from the analysis demonstrated:

UF was statistically better than diuretics in terms of increased fluid removal and weight loss.

UF resulted in statistically significant decreases in worsening heart failure.

A reduction of heart failure rehospitalization with the use of UF was sustained between 30 days and 1 year.

No statistically significant difference between therapies in renal impairment and all-cause mortality.

UF is a safe and effective treatment option for volume-overloaded ADHF patients.



“While most patients with heart failure are treated with diuretics, only part of them attain the desired pharmacological targets, and a significant portion of patients display suboptimal response with persistent overhydration, poor outcomes and high hospital readmission rates,” said Dr. Claudio Ronco, Full Professor at the University of Padova, Italy and Director of the International Renal Research Institute of Vicenza and Department of Nephrology at San Bortolo Hospital in Vicenza, Italy. "As demonstrated by this recent publication, the only chance to adequately manage overhydration in several patients is to use extracorporeal mechanical ultrafiltration. With this technique, fluid management becomes easy and effective with marginal or absent unwanted effects. The treatment results in a lower rate of hospitalization and improved quality of life for heart failure patients.”