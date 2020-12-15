Fortress Biotech Announces Breakthrough Therapy Designation for CUTX-101, Copper Histidinate, for the Treatment of Menkes Disease

Rolling submission of New Drug Application to the FDA for CUTX-101 on track to begin in the first quarter of 2021 and to be completed by the end of the second quarter of 2021

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortress Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBIO) (“Fortress”), an innovative revenue-generating company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing or monetizing promising biopharmaceutical products and product candidates cost-effectively, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) has granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to Cyprium Therapeutics (“Cyprium”) for CUTX-101, a potential treatment for Menkes disease. Often lethal if untreated, Menkes disease is an X-linked recessive disorder of copper metabolism caused by mutations in ATP7A, an evolutionarily conserved copper-transporting ATPase. The FDA previously granted Orphan Drug, Fast Track, and Rare Pediatric Disease Designations to CUTX-101 for the treatment of Menkes disease. Additionally, the European Medicines Agency previously granted Orphan Drug Designation to CUTX-101.

