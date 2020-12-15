Bionano’s Saphyr System Used to Characterize Virus Integration Into Human Genome

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) announced the publication of a paper in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) that describes the detailed characterization of how and where the human herpesvirus 6 (HHV-6) integrates in the human genome of its hosts. The study, which involved an international collaboration of scientists from prestigious institutions including the Freie Universität Berlin and the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center at the University of Washington, used optical genome mapping with Saphyr to determine precisely the location of the viral sequence in the human telomeres, a region of the genome that is known to be difficult to analyze by next-generation sequencing.



Infection with HHV-6 can cause roseola, heart disease, and brain inflammation. This paper describes how previous attempts to characterize the integration of HHV-6A and HHV-6B with existing molecular analysis technologies have failed. The authors, led by Dr. Kaufer, state that fluorescent in-situ hybridization (FISH), PCR amplification and Sanger sequencing, next-generation sequencing (NGS) using various platforms, and long-read sequencing using Oxford Nanopore Technologies all were unable to identify the correct integration site and measure the telomere sequences flanking the inserted virus, while Saphyr did. Additionally Saphyr revealed the orientation of the virus and identified the presence of long telomeres at both sides of the integrated virus genome.

Erik Holmlin, Ph.D., CEO of Bionano Genomics commented, “The integration of viruses in the human genome can cause lifelong suffering, and in the case of HHV, can be genetically passed on to next generations, yet their location in the genome and the mechanisms with which their integration causes disease is poorly understood. Saphyr’s unique ability to image extremely long DNA molecules without being bogged down by repetitive sequences makes it a highly useful tool to locate and characterize these inserted virus sequences in ways that existing sequencing-based methods have been unable to achieve. This study adds to the increasing number of publications demonstrating how Bionano’s optical genome mapping can characterize diseases mediated by or involving repetitive elements, which make up two thirds of the human genome.”