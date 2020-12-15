VYNE Therapeutics Announces New U.S. Patent Expiring in 2037 for AMZEEQ (minocycline) topical foam, 4%
New Granted Patent Listed in FDA’s Orange Book for AMZEEQ
BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VYNE) (“VYNE” or the “Company”), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing proprietary therapies to address unmet needs in dermatology, today announced listing another U.S. patent in the FDA’s Approved Drug Products with Therapeutic Equivalence Evaluations (the “Orange Book”) for AMZEEQ (minocycline) topical foam, 4%, for the topical treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris in adults and pediatric patients 9 years of age and older. The patent’s term expires in September 2037.
This newly issued patent, U.S.10,849,847, is the latest U.S. patent to issue in connection with AMZEEQ. With the addition of this U.S. patent, there are now twelve U.S. patents listed in the FDA’s Orange Book for AMZEEQ.
“We continue to develop, extend and consolidate our robust patent portfolio and are pleased with the addition of this new patent, which provides further coverage for our novel topical minocycline product for moderate to severe acne vulgaris,” said David Domzalski, CEO of VYNE. “Our patents are a testament to our innovative scientific approach to solving difficult therapeutic problems in dermatology.”
Indication
AMZEEQ (minocycline) topical foam, 4% is for the treatment of pimples and red bumps (non-nodular inflammatory lesions) that happen with moderate to severe acne in patients 9 years age and older. It is not known if AMZEEQ is safe and effective in children under 9 years of age or older.
AMZEEQ is a topical form of the antibiotic minocycline and is available by prescription only. AMZEEQ is for use on skin only (topical use). AMZEEQ are not for use in the mouth, eyes or vagina.
AMZEEQ should not be used for the treatment of infections.
Important Safety Information
- AMZEEQ should not be used in people who are allergic to AMZEEQ, or any tetracycline medicine. Use of AMZEEQ should be stopped right away if a rash or other allergic symptom occurs.
- AMZEEQ should not be used in women who are pregnant, may become pregnant or are nursing. If a woman becomes pregnant while using AMZEEQ, she should talk to her doctor. Tetracycline medicine when taken by mouth during pregnancy, infancy and/or childhood up to the age of 8 years may permanently discolor teeth (yellow-gray-brown) and may slow the growth of bones.
- AMZEEQ is flammable and fire, flame, and smoking must be avoided when applying and right after applying AMZEEQ.
- People should protect their skin from the sun while using AMZEEQ and avoid sunlight or artificial sunlight such as sunlamps or tanning beds. Use of AMZEEQ should be stopped if skin is sunburned.
- When taken by mouth, minocycline may cause feelings of lightheadedness, dizziness or spinning. People should not drive or operate dangerous machinery if they have these symptoms.
