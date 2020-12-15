VYNE Therapeutics Announces New U.S. Patent Expiring in 2037 for AMZEEQ (minocycline) topical foam, 4%

This newly issued patent, U.S.10,849,847, is the latest U.S. patent to issue in connection with AMZEEQ. With the addition of this U.S. patent, there are now twelve U.S. patents listed in the FDA’s Orange Book for AMZEEQ.

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VYNE) (“VYNE” or the “Company”), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing proprietary therapies to address unmet needs in dermatology, today announced listing another U.S. patent in the FDA’s Approved Drug Products with Therapeutic Equivalence Evaluations (the “Orange Book”) for AMZEEQ (minocycline) topical foam, 4%, for the topical treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris in adults and pediatric patients 9 years of age and older. The patent’s term expires in September 2037.

“We continue to develop, extend and consolidate our robust patent portfolio and are pleased with the addition of this new patent, which provides further coverage for our novel topical minocycline product for moderate to severe acne vulgaris,” said David Domzalski, CEO of VYNE. “Our patents are a testament to our innovative scientific approach to solving difficult therapeutic problems in dermatology.”

Indication

AMZEEQ (minocycline) topical foam, 4% is for the treatment of pimples and red bumps (non-nodular inflammatory lesions) that happen with moderate to severe acne in patients 9 years age and older. It is not known if AMZEEQ is safe and effective in children under 9 years of age or older.

AMZEEQ is a topical form of the antibiotic minocycline and is available by prescription only. AMZEEQ is for use on skin only (topical use). AMZEEQ are not for use in the mouth, eyes or vagina.

AMZEEQ should not be used for the treatment of infections.

Important Safety Information