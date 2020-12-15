Next Games Corp.: Financial Reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2021

Next Games will publish its financial reports in 2021 as follows:

Financial Statements Bulletin for financial year 2020 on Friday 19 February 2021

Half-Year Review for January-June 2021 on Friday 13 August 2020

Next Games’ Annual Report 2020 is scheduled to be published during week 10, 2021 at the latest. Next Games’ Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Wednesday 31 March 2021.

Next Games IR calendar is available on the company’s website at www.nextgames.com/investors .





Additional information:

Annina Salvén

CFO

+358 (0) 40 588 3167

investors@nextgames.com

Certified Adviser: Danske Bank A/S, Finland branch, tel. +358 10 546 7938





About Next Games

Next Games (Helsinki Nasdaq First North: NXTGMS) is the first publicly listed mobile game developer and publisher in Finland, specializing in games based on entertainment franchises, such as movies, TV series or books. The developers of the critically acclaimed The Walking Dead games redefines the way franchise entertainment transforms into highly engaging service-based mobile games. Currently Next Games is working on multiple new games based on popular entertainment franchises including, Blade Runner Nexus, for the popular Blade Runner franchise and a mobile game based on Netflix’s Stranger Things. For more information head to www.nextgames.com



