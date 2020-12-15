 

Sensus Healthcare Engages Ekpac Healthcare Ltd. as New Exclusive Distributor in China for SRT-100 Systems

Agreement is for the treatment of non-melanoma skin cancer and keloids, covers China and Hong Kong and is effective January 1, 2021

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRTS), a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally-invasive and cost-effective treatments for oncological and non-oncological conditions, announces that it has entered into a new exclusive distribution agreement with Ekpac Healthcare Ltd. to market Sensus SRT-100 systems in China and Hong Kong.  This agreement is effective as of January 1, 2021. Sensus currently has 40 units installed throughout China in public and private hospitals as well as private clinics. It expects this relationship to accelerate SRT-100 unit population in the region.

SRT-100 systems utilize Sensus’ proprietary low-energy x-ray technology known as superficial radiation therapy (SRT). China, which has more than 20% of the world’s population, approved the SRT-100 for the treatment of non-melanoma skin cancer and the prevention of scars following keloidectomy in 2014 and 2017, respectively. Sensus recently renewed its focus on international sales, including Asia, with the appointment of Benson Suen as Vice President International Sales July 2020.  

Commenting on the agreement, Julie Xue, General Manager of Ekpac Healthcare Technologies, said, “We are delighted Sensus Healthcare has selected Ekpac Healthcare as its exclusive distributor, and look forward to working hand-in-hand to sell SRT-100 systems. Ekpac has more than 100 years of history in China, and is regarded as one of the most successful enterprises to bring advanced technology and devices – along with favorable financing – into China from overseas. SRT-100 systems have numerous compelling features and benefits. With the joint efforts of our two companies, we are confident tremendous success will be achieved and significant benefits will be delivered to patients across China.”

“We are excited to have Ekpac Healthcare as our partner in China, a market where we see significant opportunity over the next few years and beyond,” said Mr. Suen. “We believe that with Ekpac’s experience and their network for medical device distribution across China, they will be successful in selling SRT-100 machines to private clinics and public hospitals.  In China and around the world, our systems offer non-invasive, highly efficacious and life-changing solutions to patients who are in need.”

