Rostock/Hamburg (ots) - AIDA Cruises has implemented the contactless Body
Temperature Camera from the German company DERMALOG as part of its health and
hygiene concept. DERMALOG's solution measures body temperature in real-time
using state-of-the-art sensor technology. If an increased temperature is
detected, the system displays a warning message. Three cruise ships of the AIDA
fleet are already equipped with the innovative thermal cameras.

With its Body Temperature Camera, DERMALOG has developed a solution that
measures body temperatures fast and accurately when walking by reducing the
infection's risk. AIDA Cruises also uses the system of the German biometrics
provider.

"The temperature detection system of DERMALOG is supporting us to implement our
high health and hygiene standards to ensure that our guests' and crews' health
is protected," says Christian Witzke, Manager IT Fleet Operation of AIDA
Cruises.

Apart from AIDA cruise ships, DERMALOG's temperature check has already been
rolled out in more than 60 countries. The "Made in Germany" system provides
secure access to hospitals, retail stores, offices, manufacturing halls, sports
grounds, events, hotels, banks and government buildings.

AIDA Cruises uses temperature detection by DERMALOG (FOTO) AIDA Cruises has implemented the contactless Body Temperature Camera from the German company DERMALOG as part of its health and hygiene concept. DERMALOG's solution measures body temperature in real-time using state-of-the-art sensor technology. …

