AIDA Cruises uses temperature detection by DERMALOG (FOTO)

"The temperature detection system of DERMALOG is supporting us to implement ourhigh health and hygiene standards to ensure that our guests' and crews' healthis protected," says Christian Witzke, Manager IT Fleet Operation of AIDACruises.Apart from AIDA cruise ships, DERMALOG's temperature check has already beenrolled out in more than 60 countries. The "Made in Germany" system providessecure access to hospitals, retail stores, offices, manufacturing halls, sportsgrounds, events, hotels, banks and government buildings.Contact:DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbHSven BöcklerPress Relationsmailto:info@dermalog.com+49 40 413227 0http://www.dermalog.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/8896/4791632OTS: DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH