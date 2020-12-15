Statement from Davidson Kempner regarding Qiagen
London (ots/PRNewswire) - Constructive and Substantive Engagement with Qiagen
N.V. ("the Company")
Davidson Kempner has enjoyed considerable engagement with the Executive
Management and Supervisory Board of the Company since the rejection by
shareholders of the Thermo Fisher Scientific offer. The dialogue has been highly
constructive and in line with Davidson Kempner's statement on 13 August 2020,
focused on the following key areas:
1. Refocusing the strategy on higher growth businesses with a disciplined
capital allocation framework
