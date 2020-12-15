Statement from Davidson Kempner regarding Qiagen

As part of the debate and discussion with the Company ahead of the CapitalMarkets Day ("CMD") on 8 December 2020, Davidson Kempner engaged industryleading consultants to thoroughly evaluate the underlying markets the Companyoperates in, including their growth prospects and market positioning, and theattractiveness of various long term strategies.We believe the communication during the CMD around the five pillars of growthprovides a clear framework for understanding the key drivers of growth and thepriorities for capital allocation.2. Strong execution, delivery on expectations and investing for growthWe are pleased with the new management's execution track record. This includesthe successful CMD, delivering on Q3 2020 earnings, raising Q4 2020 guidance,setting strong and achievable 2021 targets and providing a roadmap to doubledigit sales growth for non-covid products for the post pandemic period.Davidson Kempner supports decisions made by Thierry Bernard and Roland Sackersto invest in long-term growth by expanding manufacturing capacity, enhancing itsrange of assays and developing its capabilities in products where the Companyhas a strong market position and attractive prospects for growth.We remain excited about working with the Company as it executes on this logicaland disciplined strategy.3. Improving the quality of engagement between Qiagen and its investors andrebuilding trust with its stakeholdersWe welcome the improved disclosure and believe the CMD has demonstrated acommitment to increase transparency. The CMD was an important step in providingbetter disclosure, improving dialogue with investors, and setting out theCompany's long-term strategy.Davidson Kempner welcomes the comments from the Company that the SupervisoryBoard will be enhanced and fully supports the view that the Supervisory Boardshould be strengthened by appointing new members with broader commercialexpertise. We look forward to continuing the dialogue with the Supervisory Boardon this important matter.Valuation Remains CompellingWe believe the Company is delivering successfully on expectations and hasimproved disclosure, which gives investors a far clearer understanding of theCompany and its growth prospects. This growth is not reflected in the currentvaluation and we see significant upside to the share price as the Companycontinues to deliver on its strategy.About Davidson KempnerDavidson Kempner Capital Management LP is a global institutional alternativeasset management firm, founded in 1983, with over 400 team members andapproximately $34.5 billion in assets under management as of 1 December 2020.The Firm offers a number of products including the Multi-Strategy Funds, theDistressed Opportunities Funds and drawdown funds.The Firm's investment strategies include Distressed, Merger Arbitrage,Long/Short Equities, Convertible Arbitrage and Long/Short Credit.For media enquiries:GreenbrookAndrew Honnor, Rob White, Fanni BodriEmail: davidsonkempner@greenbrookpr.comTel: +44 (0) 20 7952-2000Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/146402/4791644OTS: Davidson Kempner