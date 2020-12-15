 

Statement from Davidson Kempner regarding Qiagen

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
15.12.2020, 14:30  |  44   |   |   
London (ots/PRNewswire) - Constructive and Substantive Engagement with Qiagen
N.V. ("the Company")

Davidson Kempner has enjoyed considerable engagement with the Executive
Management and Supervisory Board of the Company since the rejection by
shareholders of the Thermo Fisher Scientific offer. The dialogue has been highly
constructive and in line with Davidson Kempner's statement on 13 August 2020,
focused on the following key areas:

1. Refocusing the strategy on higher growth businesses with a disciplined
capital allocation framework

As part of the debate and discussion with the Company ahead of the Capital
Markets Day ("CMD") on 8 December 2020, Davidson Kempner engaged industry
leading consultants to thoroughly evaluate the underlying markets the Company
operates in, including their growth prospects and market positioning, and the
attractiveness of various long term strategies.

We believe the communication during the CMD around the five pillars of growth
provides a clear framework for understanding the key drivers of growth and the
priorities for capital allocation.

2. Strong execution, delivery on expectations and investing for growth

We are pleased with the new management's execution track record. This includes
the successful CMD, delivering on Q3 2020 earnings, raising Q4 2020 guidance,
setting strong and achievable 2021 targets and providing a roadmap to double
digit sales growth for non-covid products for the post pandemic period.

Davidson Kempner supports decisions made by Thierry Bernard and Roland Sackers
to invest in long-term growth by expanding manufacturing capacity, enhancing its
range of assays and developing its capabilities in products where the Company
has a strong market position and attractive prospects for growth.

We remain excited about working with the Company as it executes on this logical
and disciplined strategy.

3. Improving the quality of engagement between Qiagen and its investors and
rebuilding trust with its stakeholders

We welcome the improved disclosure and believe the CMD has demonstrated a
commitment to increase transparency. The CMD was an important step in providing
better disclosure, improving dialogue with investors, and setting out the
Company's long-term strategy.

Davidson Kempner welcomes the comments from the Company that the Supervisory
Board will be enhanced and fully supports the view that the Supervisory Board
should be strengthened by appointing new members with broader commercial
expertise. We look forward to continuing the dialogue with the Supervisory Board
on this important matter.

Valuation Remains Compelling

We believe the Company is delivering successfully on expectations and has
improved disclosure, which gives investors a far clearer understanding of the
Company and its growth prospects. This growth is not reflected in the current
valuation and we see significant upside to the share price as the Company
continues to deliver on its strategy.

About Davidson Kempner

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP is a global institutional alternative
asset management firm, founded in 1983, with over 400 team members and
approximately $34.5 billion in assets under management as of 1 December 2020.

The Firm offers a number of products including the Multi-Strategy Funds, the
Distressed Opportunities Funds and drawdown funds.

The Firm's investment strategies include Distressed, Merger Arbitrage,
Long/Short Equities, Convertible Arbitrage and Long/Short Credit.

For media enquiries:
Greenbrook
Andrew Honnor, Rob White, Fanni Bodri
Email: davidsonkempner@greenbrookpr.com
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7952-2000

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/146402/4791644
OTS: Davidson Kempner


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Statement from Davidson Kempner regarding Qiagen Constructive and Substantive Engagement with Qiagen N.V. ("the Company") Davidson Kempner has enjoyed considerable engagement with the Executive Management and Supervisory Board of the Company since the rejection by shareholders of the Thermo Fisher …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Durchschnittlicher Besteuerungsanteil der Renten stieg 2019 auf 62,1% / Übergang von ...
Agri Terra Update: Weitere 150.000 Orangenbäume in Paraguay gepflanzt (1) 
Volle Beitragsgarantie wird abgeschafft / 'Totenschein für Lebensversicherung': Wie Verbraucher ihre Altersvorsorge retten können (FOTO)
Verständlich erklärt: Was sich 2021 bei Krankenversicherung und Altersvorsorge ändert (FOTO)
BGH zu Verjährung im VW-Abgasskandal: Diese Chancen auf Schadensersatz haben Verbraucher
Corporate Health Award an vorbildlichste Arbeitgeber in Deutschland verliehen (VIDEO)
Mundschutz, Temperatur, Gesichtserkennung: Sicherheit und Kontrolle durch den Face Checkpoint Scanner
Der Online-Lebensmittelhandel erfordert grundlegend neue Geschäftsmodelle (FOTO)
DRV-Mitgliederversammlung: Präsident Holzenkamp: Lebensmitteleinzelhandel muss seiner Verantwortung gerecht werden
ISUZU bringt neuen Schwung in den Pick-up Markt (FOTO)
Titel
Ohne Kükentöten: ALDI startet Umstellung des Eier-Sortiments (FOTO)
Bürgermeister appellieren: Längere Öffnungszeiten bis zum Lockdown
Dieselskandal bei Fiat weitet sich aus: Deutsche Umwelthilfe misst extrem hohe Stickoxidemissionen bei zwei Wohnmobilen auf Fiat Ducato ...
R+V BKK: Der Beitragssatz bleibt stabil bei 15,8 Prozent
Neue Lösung FORCAM FORCE EDGE jetzt verfügbar im SAP® App Center (FOTO)
Kfz-Werkstätten bleiben geöffnet, der Autohandel muss schließen
Neue Kooperation mit der Deutschen Rentenversicherung
Reisemobile mit Fiat-Ducato-Motor sprengen Abgasgrenzwerte / Dr. Stoll & Sauer hat Modelle von ...
Durchschnittlicher Besteuerungsanteil der Renten stieg 2019 auf 62,1% / Übergang von ...
Hartz-IV-Erhöhung 2021 reicht nicht aus, um Rekordstrompreise auszugleichen (FOTO)
Titel
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
GSB Gold Standard Banking: Josip Heit starts Blockchain Project G999
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück
Gas: 75 Grundversorger kündigen Preiserhöhungen um 7,5 Prozent an (FOTO)
LOOKS by Wolfgang Joop: Stardesigner entwirft Mode für ALDI (FOTO)
LIVEÜBERTRAGUNG für den Welt-Kindertag: Entdeckt am 20. November die künstliche Sonne der Zukunft mit Wissenschaftlern aus China und ...
PKV-Beiträge steigen wie nie zuvor / Mehrere Gerichte erklären Beitragserhöhungen ...
SKODA präsentiert top ausgestattete CLEVER-Sondermodelle mit attraktiven Preisvorteilen
Ohne Kükentöten: ALDI startet Umstellung des Eier-Sortiments (FOTO)
Bürgermeister appellieren: Längere Öffnungszeiten bis zum Lockdown
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Ford S-MAX Hybrid und Ford Galaxy Hybrid: Ford investiert 42 Millionen Euro im Werk Valencia (FOTO)
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:30 Uhr
„Garantierte KMU-Anleihen“: Erster Antrag beim WSF eingereicht
15:30 Uhr
EANS-DD: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Mitteilung über Eigengeschäfte von Führungskräften gemäß Artikel 19 MAR
15:28 Uhr
CONTINENTAL IM FOKUS: Neuer Chef, neues Glück? Autozulieferer im Großumbau
15:26 Uhr
IPSOS: Monthly declaration of shares and voting rights - November 2020
15:24 Uhr
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC: Net Asset Value(s)
15:24 Uhr
Beweise für Antike Infrastruktur in der Nähe eines von Auranias Hauptzielen in Ecuador aufgetaucht
15:23 Uhr
United Health Products Bolsters Management Team and Issues Chairman’s Letter to Shareholders
15:22 Uhr
ROUNDUP: Letzter Ansturm auf Innenstädte kann Weihnachtsgeschäft nicht retten
15:22 Uhr
Maria und Josef allein zu Haus? Rohrkrepierer im Corona-Kampf
15:22 Uhr
Eil +++ EMA: Entscheidung über Impfstoff-Zulassung am 21. Dezember