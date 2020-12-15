EANS-DD Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell | 15.12.2020, 14:30 | 46 | 0 | 0 15.12.2020, 14:30 | --------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





personal data:





responsible party:



name: Wiener Städtische Wechselseitiger Versicherungsverein -

Vermögensverwaltung - Vienna Insurance Group (legal person)



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





reason:



reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with

managerial responsibilities

name and surname: Günter Geyer and Rudolf Ertl (no transaction on their own

account)

function: Chairman and First Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the

issuer



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





issuer information:



name: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300JCRU23I1THU176



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





information about deal:



ISIN: AT0000908504

description of the financial instrument: Shares

type: acquisition

date: 14.12.2020; UTC+01:00

market: WIENER BOERSE AG, XWBO

currency: Euro





price volume

19.94 222

19.98 150

19.98 1051

19.98 102

19.98 48

19.98 2027

19.98 1000

19.98 335

19.98 665

19.98 13000

19.94 46

19.96 182

19.96 39

19.96 83

19.96 196

19.96 122

19.96 332

19.90 500

19.90 84

19.90 76

19.90 71

19.90 46

19.90 86

19.90 137

19.90 400

19.84 1000

19.80 1000

19.76 1000

19.72 1000

19.72 486

19.80 345

19.80 169

19.90 200

19.90 500

19.90 174

19.90 126

19.86 51

19.86 905

19.90 44

19.94 2544

19.94 1666

19.94 747

19.94 900

19.94 760

19.94 726

19.94 678

19.94 657

19.94 586

19.94 569

19.94 560

19.94 526

19.94 498

19.94 452

19.94 131



total volume: 40000

total price: 797361.08

average price: 19.9340270





--------------------------------------------------------------------------------











Further inquiry note:

VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG

Wiener Versicherung Gruppe

1010 Vienna, Schottenring 30



Nina Higatzberger-Schwarz

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +43 (0)50 390-21920

Fax: +43 (0)50 390 99-21920

E-Mail: nina.higatzberger@vig.com



end of announcement euro adhoc

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



issuer: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe

Schottenring 30

A-1010 Wien

phone: +43(0)50 390-22000

FAX: +43(0)50 390 99-22000

mail: investor.relations@vig.com

WWW: www.vig.com

ISIN: AT0000908504

indexes: VÖNIX,

stockmarkets: Wien, Prague Stock Exchange

language: English



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/126790/4791654

OTS: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe

VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP Wiener Versicherung Gruppe Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de







