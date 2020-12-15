 

EANS-DD Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

personal data:


responsible party:

name: Wiener Städtische Wechselseitiger Versicherungsverein -
Vermögensverwaltung - Vienna Insurance Group (legal person)

reason:

reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with
managerial responsibilities
name and surname: Günter Geyer and Rudolf Ertl (no transaction on their own
account)
function: Chairman and First Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the
issuer

issuer information:

name: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300JCRU23I1THU176

information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000908504
description of the financial instrument: Shares
type: acquisition
date: 14.12.2020; UTC+01:00
market: WIENER BOERSE AG, XWBO
currency: Euro


price volume
19.94 222
19.98 150
19.98 1051
19.98 102
19.98 48
19.98 2027
19.98 1000
19.98 335
19.98 665
19.98 13000
19.94 46
19.96 182
19.96 39
19.96 83
19.96 196
19.96 122
19.96 332
19.90 500
19.90 84
19.90 76
19.90 71
19.90 46
19.90 86
19.90 137
19.90 400
19.84 1000
19.80 1000
19.76 1000
19.72 1000
19.72 486
19.80 345
19.80 169
19.90 200
19.90 500
19.90 174
19.90 126
19.86 51
19.86 905
19.90 44
19.94 2544
19.94 1666
19.94 747
19.94 900
19.94 760
19.94 726
19.94 678
19.94 657
19.94 586
19.94 569
19.94 560
19.94 526
19.94 498
19.94 452
19.94 131

total volume: 40000
total price: 797361.08
average price: 19.9340270


Further inquiry note:
VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG
Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
1010 Vienna, Schottenring 30

Nina Higatzberger-Schwarz
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +43 (0)50 390-21920
Fax: +43 (0)50 390 99-21920
E-Mail: nina.higatzberger@vig.com

issuer: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
Schottenring 30
A-1010 Wien
phone: +43(0)50 390-22000
FAX: +43(0)50 390 99-22000
mail: investor.relations@vig.com
WWW: www.vig.com
ISIN: AT0000908504
indexes: VÖNIX, ATX, WBI
stockmarkets: Wien, Prague Stock Exchange
language: English

