Greater Than launches Enerfy SDK for car-sharing and taxi services

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Greater Than, the insurtech and AI-based risk insight provider, launches an upgrade of Enerfy SDK (Software Developer Kit), with support for periodic and individual risk analysis. The upgraded Enerfy SDK is a much-needed feature for car-sharing services, taxi and car-rental companies that want to be able to gain unbiased risk insight during various start and stop periods

Any vendor that is providing cars used by different users during different time frames now gains access to a strong customer retention tool. The new functions instantly adapt the unbiased risk analysis to the limited period of time that the specific person uses the car. Thereby, serves as a foundation for how to, in the example, price and promote an individual focus on safe driving. The risk-insight can successfully be used in combination with the Enerfy Loyalty program to offer bonuses for drivers that value safe driving.