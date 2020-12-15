 

DGAP-Adhoc KSB SE & Co. KGaA: Adjustment of sales and earnings foreast 2020

DGAP-Ad-hoc: KSB SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
KSB SE & Co. KGaA: Adjustment of sales and earnings foreast 2020

15-Dec-2020 / 14:27 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

KSB SE & Co. KGaA updates outlook for 2020 financial year

FRANKENTHAL: On 9 April 2020 KSB SE & Co. KGaA had withdrawn the outlook for the 2020 financial year included in the 2019 Annual Report. Owing to the major uncertainties over the extent of the adverse effects in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic, no new forecast was given. Based on the preliminary figures for recent months and current information on the course of business in the fourth quarter, the Managing Directors of KSB SE & Co. KGaA today adopted a new forecast for the 2020 financial year.

The Managing Directors are expecting the financial figures for the 2020 financial year for the KSB Group to be in the following ranges:

Order intake: € 2,150 m. - € 2,200 m. (2019: € 2,454 m.)
Sales revenue: € 2,140 m. - € 2,200 m. (2019: € 2,383 m.)
EBIT before extraordinary items: € 65 m. - € 72 m. (2019: € 113.6 m.)

Ranges are provided because the COVID-19 pandemic is currently spreading more strongly again, and the impact of the associated contact and travel restrictions on the KSB Group's business operations continues to give rise to major uncertainties. In this context, the new forecast is also assuming that no serious official restrictions will be imposed in the current year.

This forecast does not include one-time expenses for impairments and structural measures.




Contact:
Dr. Matthias Schmitz
Member of the Executive Board

15-Dec-2020 CET/CEST
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: KSB SE & Co. KGaA
Johann-Klein-Strasse 9
67227 Frankenthal
Germany
Phone: +49 6233 86-2020
Fax: +49 6233 86-3435
Internet: www.ksb.com
ISIN: DE0006292030
WKN: 629203
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1155341

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1155341  15-Dec-2020 CET/CEST

