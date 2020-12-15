KSB SE & Co. KGaA: Adjustment of sales and earnings foreast 2020

KSB SE & Co. KGaA updates outlook for 2020 financial year FRANKENTHAL: On 9 April 2020 KSB SE & Co. KGaA had withdrawn the outlook for the 2020 financial year included in the 2019 Annual Report. Owing to the major uncertainties over the extent of the adverse effects in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic, no new forecast was given. Based on the preliminary figures for recent months and current information on the course of business in the fourth quarter, the Managing Directors of KSB SE & Co. KGaA today adopted a new forecast for the 2020 financial year.

The Managing Directors are expecting the financial figures for the 2020 financial year for the KSB Group to be in the following ranges:

Order intake: € 2,150 m. - € 2,200 m. (2019: € 2,454 m.)

Sales revenue: € 2,140 m. - € 2,200 m. (2019: € 2,383 m.)

EBIT before extraordinary items: € 65 m. - € 72 m. (2019: € 113.6 m.)

Ranges are provided because the COVID-19 pandemic is currently spreading more strongly again, and the impact of the associated contact and travel restrictions on the KSB Group's business operations continues to give rise to major uncertainties. In this context, the new forecast is also assuming that no serious official restrictions will be imposed in the current year.

This forecast does not include one-time expenses for impairments and structural measures.

