DGAP-Adhoc KSB SE & Co. KGaA: Adjustment of sales and earnings foreast 2020
DGAP-Ad-hoc: KSB SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
KSB SE & Co. KGaA updates outlook for 2020 financial year
The Managing Directors are expecting the financial figures for the 2020 financial year for the KSB Group to be in the following ranges:
Order intake: € 2,150 m. - € 2,200 m. (2019: € 2,454 m.)
Sales revenue: € 2,140 m. - € 2,200 m. (2019: € 2,383 m.)
EBIT before extraordinary items: € 65 m. - € 72 m. (2019: € 113.6 m.)
Ranges are provided because the COVID-19 pandemic is currently spreading more strongly again, and the impact of the associated contact and travel restrictions on the KSB Group's business operations continues to give rise to major uncertainties. In this context, the new forecast is also assuming that no serious official restrictions will be imposed in the current year.
This forecast does not include one-time expenses for impairments and structural measures.
Contact:
Dr. Matthias Schmitz
Member of the Executive Board
