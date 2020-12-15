 

Diana Shipping Inc. Commences Self Tender Offer to Purchase Up to 6,000,000 Shares

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.12.2020, 14:29  |  47   |   |   

ATHENS, Greece, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, today announced the commencement of a tender offer to purchase up to 6,000,000 shares, or about 6.7%, of its outstanding common stock using funds available from cash and cash equivalents on hand at a price of $2.00 per share. The tender offer will expire at the end of the day, 5:00 P.M., Eastern Time, on January 14, 2021, unless extended or withdrawn. The Board of Directors determined that it is in the Company’s best interest to repurchase shares at this time given Diana Shipping’s cash position and stock price. The tender offer is not conditioned upon any minimum number of shares being tendered; however, the tender offer is subject to a number of other terms and conditions. Specific instructions and an explanation of the terms and conditions of the tender offer are contained in the Offer to Purchase and related materials that are being mailed to shareholders.

Diana Shipping Inc. has retained Computershare Trust Company, N.A. as the depositary for the tender offer and Georgeson LLC as the information agent.

Copies of the Offer to Purchase, the related Letter of Transmittal and the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery are being mailed to the Company’s shareholders. Additional copies of the Offer to Purchase, the related Letter of Transmittal or the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery may be obtained at the Company’s expense from the information agent at (800) 248-7690 (toll free). Questions regarding the tender offer should be directed to the information agent at (800) 248-7690 (toll free). Parties outside the U.S. can reach the information agent at +1-781-575-2137.

About the Company

Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Certain Information Regarding the Tender Offer

The information in this press release describing Diana Shipping Inc.’s tender offer is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell shares of Diana Shipping Inc.’s common stock in the tender offer. The tender offer is being made only pursuant to the Offer to Purchase and the related materials that Diana Shipping Inc. is distributing to its shareholders, as they may be amended or supplemented. Shareholders should read such Offer to Purchase and related materials carefully and in their entirety because they contain important information, including the various terms and conditions of the tender offer. Shareholders of Diana Shipping Inc. may obtain a free copy of the Tender Offer Statement on Schedule TO, the Offer to Purchase and other documents that Diana Shipping Inc. is filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission from the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov. Shareholders may also obtain a copy of these documents, without charge, from Georgeson LLC, the information agent for the tender offer, toll free at (800) 248-7690. Shareholders are urged to carefully read all of these materials prior to making any decision with respect to the tender offer. Shareholders and investors who have questions or need assistance may call Georgeson LLC, the information agent for the tender offer, toll free at (800) 248-7690. Parties outside the U.S. can reach the information agent at +1-781-575-2137.

