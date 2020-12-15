Zealand Pharma announces data from the first phase 3-trial with dasiglucagon in Congenital Hyperinsulinism (CHI)

Company announcement – No. 62 / 2020

Dasiglucagon on top of standard of care (SOC) did not significantly reduce the rate of hypoglycemia compared to SOC alone when assessed by intermittent self-measured plasma glucose (primary endpoint)

However, hypoglycemia was reduced by 40–50% with dasiglucagon as compared to SOC alone when assessed by blinded continuous glucose monitoring (exploratory analysis)

Dasiglucagon treatment was assessed to be safe and well tolerated in the study and 31 out of 32 patients continued into the long-term extension study

Zealand Pharma will engage with regulatory authorities to discuss the results while awaiting the outcome of the second phase 3-trial in younger children with CHI

Copenhagen, December 15, 2020 – Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20 04 50 78), a Copenhagen-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines, announces topline results from its first phase 3-trial with dasiglucagon as a treatment for the rare pediatric diseases, Congenital Hyperinsulinism (CHI).

In this study of 32 children with CHI (ages 3 months to 12 years), dasiglucagon treatment did not significantly reduce the number of intermittent self-measured plasma glucose (SMPG)-measured hypoglycemia events per week when compared to SOC alone. After one week of treatment stabilization, there was a similar decline in hypoglycemia events with both dasiglucagon and SOC treatment over the 3 weeks of comparison (primary endpoint). Continued improvement in hypoglycemia rates were observed during the subsequent 4 weeks of study when all participants were treated with dasiglucagon in addition to SOC. The mean rate of hypoglycemia declined from approximately 9 events/week at baseline to 3 events/week at end of trial (Week 8) in both treatment groups. For these assessments, including the primary endpoint in this study, a hypoglycemia event was defined as any plasma glucose <70 mg/dL or 3.9 mmol/L, as measured by intermittent SMPG.

However, dasiglucagon treatment resulted in 40-50% reductions in all measures of hypoglycemia assessed by blinded continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) (including number of events and time in hypoglycemia) compared to SOC treatment alone (all post-hoc p<0.05). These findings were seen both for hypoglycemia defined as glucose <70 mg/dL and glucose <54 mg/dL.