 

Zealand Pharma announces data from the first phase 3-trial with dasiglucagon in Congenital Hyperinsulinism (CHI)

Company announcement – No. 62 / 2020

  • Dasiglucagon on top of standard of care (SOC) did not significantly reduce the rate of hypoglycemia compared to SOC alone when assessed by intermittent self-measured plasma glucose (primary endpoint)
  • However, hypoglycemia was reduced by 40–50% with dasiglucagon as compared to SOC alone when assessed by blinded continuous glucose monitoring (exploratory analysis)
  • Dasiglucagon treatment was assessed to be safe and well tolerated in the study and 31 out of 32 patients continued into the long-term extension study
  • Zealand Pharma will engage with regulatory authorities to discuss the results while awaiting the outcome of the second phase 3-trial in younger children with CHI

Copenhagen, December 15, 2020 – Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20 04 50 78), a Copenhagen-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines, announces topline results from its first phase 3-trial with dasiglucagon as a treatment for the rare pediatric diseases, Congenital Hyperinsulinism (CHI).

In this study of 32 children with CHI (ages 3 months to 12 years), dasiglucagon treatment did not significantly reduce the number of intermittent self-measured plasma glucose (SMPG)-measured hypoglycemia events per week when compared to SOC alone.  After one week of treatment stabilization, there was a similar decline in hypoglycemia events with both dasiglucagon and SOC treatment over the 3 weeks of comparison (primary endpoint). Continued improvement in hypoglycemia rates were observed during the subsequent 4 weeks of study when all participants were treated with dasiglucagon in addition to SOC. The mean rate of hypoglycemia declined from approximately 9 events/week at baseline to 3 events/week at end of trial (Week 8) in both treatment groups. For these assessments, including the primary endpoint in this study, a hypoglycemia event was defined as any plasma glucose <70 mg/dL or 3.9 mmol/L, as measured by intermittent SMPG.

However, dasiglucagon treatment resulted in 40-50% reductions in all measures of hypoglycemia assessed by blinded continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) (including number of events and time in hypoglycemia) compared to SOC treatment alone (all post-hoc p<0.05). These findings were seen both for hypoglycemia defined as glucose <70 mg/dL and glucose <54 mg/dL.

