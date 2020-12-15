 

Recruiter.com Launches Upgraded AI and Video Enabled Hiring Platform

Completes significant investment to ensure platform scalability meets the needs of the great re-hire

HOUSTON, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCQB: RCRT), an AI-enabled hiring platform with the world's largest network of recruiters, is pleased to announce a significant upgrade to its software platform.

"We are excited to help our customers recruit talent faster using video, artificial intelligence technology, and virtual teams of on-demand recruiters. Our re-engineered platform integrates these capabilities into our core software and significantly upgrades our design, infrastructure, and usability," said Evan Sohn, CEO of Recruiter.com. "Recruiter.com moves into the new year with an incredible opportunity and technical capability to help in the re-opening of our economy by enabling businesses of all sizes to recruit talent faster."

New Recruiter Hiring Platform

  • AI/Video features. Users shave days off the hiring process through video screening coupled with AI-matching from a database of hundreds of millions of profiles.
  • New design. Completely reimagined design and user experience.
  • New tech infrastructure. Enhanced server infrastructure, databases, and software environment create a fast and responsive user experience.
  • New ways to surface data. New data points and reporting give our users more information up-front.
  • New ways to engage. Over 27,000 platform recruiters now access leaderboards, network activity, ways to showcase their profiles.
  • For more details: https://blog.recruiter.com/new-recruiter-platform

"Recruiter.com is proud to continue executing for our clients while rapidly progressing through our product roadmap," said Miles Jennings, Founder and COO of Recruiter.com. "We thank our CTO and development staff for their efforts and invite the recruiting community to experience the new platform."

Recruiter.com Group, Inc.
Recruiter.com is a hiring platform for the world's largest network of small and independent recruiters. We empower businesses to recruit specialized talent faster with virtual teams of recruiters and AI job-matching technology. Visit https://www.recruiter.com.
For investor information, visit https://www.recruiter.com/investors.html.
Please follow social media channels for additional updates:

Company Contact:
Recruiter.com Group, Inc.
Phone: (855) 931-1500

Investor Relations:
Dave Gentry
RedChip Companies, Inc.
Phone: (407) 491-4498
dave@redchip.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "forecasts," "forecasting," "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include continued demand for professional hiring, the accuracy of the Recruiter Index survey, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the job market and the economy as virus levels are again rising in many states, and the Risk Factors contained within our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.




