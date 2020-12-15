 

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Trending Interim Data for its Phase 2b/3 Ifenprodil COVID Study

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.12.2020, 14:16  |  136   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CSE: AGN) (FRANKFURT: AGW) (OTCQB: AGNPF) (the “Company” or “Algernon”) a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company, is pleased to report, in a descriptive format, positive trending interim data for the Phase 2b part of the Company’s Phase 2b/3 clinical study of Ifenprodil for COVID-19.

For the endpoint of ventilation by day 15, there was a trend towards fewer patients requiring mechanical ventilation in the high dose Ifenprodil treatment arm, as compared to patients who were in the untreated arm of the study. Mechanical ventilation is associated with poor prognosis in COVID-19 patients, including increased risk of mortality and procedural complications.(1) In addition, extended duration of mechanical ventilation places an enormous burden on ICUs and entire hospital systems.

Although all patients had similar mean WHO and NEWS scores at day 15, there was a trend in the high dose group of Ifenprodil patients to reduce the NEWS score more quickly than control after treatment was initiated. This may suggest that patients are recovering more quickly. If a patient is recovering earlier, it could result in a reduction in the number of days in hospital. A number of other COVID-19 therapeutics have received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA based solely on reducing the number of days in hospital. This endpoint was not included in this interim analysis, but will be reported in the final data set.

The Company also notes that a review of adverse events indicated that Ifenprodil was generally well tolerated and that no new serious safety concerns have been identified. The majority of adverse events were mild or moderate in severity. A continuous review of safety data is ongoing. 

While the Company originally advised that the interim data set would be based on 75 patients, this was increased to up to 123 patients for some of the endpoints owing to the availability of the data.

In addition to including full statistics, there will be additional key endpoints reported in the final data set of the Phase 2b part of the study that are not in the interim data set, such as time to discharge from the hospital, and time on mechanical ventilation.

The objective of the Phase 2b part of the trial is to inform the Company what the most appropriate endpoint target(s) should be for the Phase 3 part of the study, as well as how many patients would be required to achieve statistical significance.

Seite 1 von 4
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Trending Interim Data for its Phase 2b/3 Ifenprodil COVID Study VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CSE: AGN) (FRANKFURT: AGW) (OTCQB: AGNPF) (the “Company” or “Algernon”) a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company, is pleased to report, in a …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Microchip Technology Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Worldline announces a major strategic commercial acquiring alliance with ANZ Bank in Australia
Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP: Form 8.3 - AA plc
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Solutions 30: trading resumption
Mesoblast Corporate Update
Mesoblast Provides Topline Results From Phase 3 Trial of Rexlemestrocel-L for Advanced Chronic ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.11.20
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Enrollment of Final Patient in its Multinational Phase 2b/3 Human Study of Ifenprodil for COVID-19
23.11.20
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces 154 Patients Enrolled in its Multinational Phase 2b/3 Human Study of Ifenprodil for COVID-19
16.11.20
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Receipt of Refundable Tax Credit from Australian Clinical Research

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:05 Uhr
941
Medikament gegen Coronavirus?!?
07.03.20
3
Es geht los...