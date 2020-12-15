Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Trending Interim Data for its Phase 2b/3 Ifenprodil COVID Study

For the endpoint of ventilation by day 15, there was a trend towards fewer patients requiring mechanical ventilation in the high dose Ifenprodil treatment arm, as compared to patients who were in the untreated arm of the study. Mechanical ventilation is associated with poor prognosis in COVID-19 patients, including increased risk of mortality and procedural complications. ( 1) In addition, extended duration of mechanical ventilation places an enormous burden on ICUs and entire hospital systems.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CSE: AGN) (FRANKFURT: AGW) (OTCQB: AGNPF) (the “ Company ” or “ Algernon ”) a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company, is pleased to report, in a descriptive format, positive trending interim data for the Phase 2b part of the Company’s Phase 2b/3 clinical study of Ifenprodil for COVID-19.

Although all patients had similar mean WHO and NEWS scores at day 15, there was a trend in the high dose group of Ifenprodil patients to reduce the NEWS score more quickly than control after treatment was initiated. This may suggest that patients are recovering more quickly. If a patient is recovering earlier, it could result in a reduction in the number of days in hospital. A number of other COVID-19 therapeutics have received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA based solely on reducing the number of days in hospital. This endpoint was not included in this interim analysis, but will be reported in the final data set.

The Company also notes that a review of adverse events indicated that Ifenprodil was generally well tolerated and that no new serious safety concerns have been identified. The majority of adverse events were mild or moderate in severity. A continuous review of safety data is ongoing.

While the Company originally advised that the interim data set would be based on 75 patients, this was increased to up to 123 patients for some of the endpoints owing to the availability of the data.

In addition to including full statistics, there will be additional key endpoints reported in the final data set of the Phase 2b part of the study that are not in the interim data set, such as time to discharge from the hospital, and time on mechanical ventilation.

The objective of the Phase 2b part of the trial is to inform the Company what the most appropriate endpoint target(s) should be for the Phase 3 part of the study, as well as how many patients would be required to achieve statistical significance.