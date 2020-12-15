 

Globalization Partners Announces Specialized Team to Support Global M&A Transactions

Research says managing talent through a transition can make or break a deal; now buyers and sellers can shorten the transaction time and still protect their most valuable asset: people

BOSTON, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Globalization Partners, which enables companies to hire anyone, anywhere, quickly and easily, via its automated and fully-compliant global Employer of Record (EOR) platform, today announced the creation of a dedicated merger, acquisition, and carve-out specialty team. Led by Globalization Partners' Kevin Burke, Director, Private Equity and Venture Capital, it will focus on streamlining international business transactions by simplifying the process of onboarding newly acquired international team members.

Many companies use M&A to enter new markets, acquire new talent, create and add value to their portfolios, and grow their customer base. But with the failure rate for these transactions sitting between 70 and 90 percent, it's not always an easy process. A successful integration is often entirely dependent on having the target's team engaged, motivated, and strategically aligned with the acquirer's mission. With Globalization Partners, sellers can reduce dependence on transition service agreements (TSAs), and buyers can dramatically cut the time it takes to compliantly onboard global headcount--without having to set up an entity in the country where the human capital is located. This cuts the process from months--or in some cases, years--to as little as a few business days.

"Globalization Partners has advised and supported a number of our clients in M&A transactions and they have been a huge asset to us in strategically aligning and providing a tremendous amount of value to our clients' portfolio companies," said Joe Moran, Senior Partner and Business Development Manager, EBS. "The solution Globalization Partners provides to ease the process of onboarding newly-acquired international team members is transformative for companies. I have been fortunate to work with many members of the Globalization Partners team over the years and there is a consistent theme there: passionate, approachable, and effective."

