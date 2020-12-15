 

BankM AG Paving the way for government-guaranteed bonds, issued by German SMEs - First application submitted to WSF

Press release

 

BankM AG: Paving the way for government-guaranteed bonds, issued by German SMEs - First application submitted to WSF

- Alternative to financing through banking debt and KfW-programs

- Further applications in the process of final processing and submission

- Target coupon of 4 to 5 percent p.a. including government guarantee
 

Frankfurt, 15 December 2020 - BankM AG supports a number of medium-sized companies in applying for a support measure from the Economic Stabilisation Fund (WSF). The first application for the standard product "Guarantees for Bonds" was submitted last Friday and is one of the first ever in this segment. BankM advised the applicant on the preparation of the documents and, in particular, drew up the planned financing structure. Luther Rechtsanwaltsgesellschaft mbH provided legal support. The application is for a direct 90% state guarantee for a bond with a volume of up to EUR 28 million; the funds are to be used in particular for working capital to finance the orders in hand.

With sales of around EUR 100 million in fiscal 2019, the applicant is temporarily struggling with declining sales and earnings due to the Corona pandemic. However, the order situation is positive and in the medium term, there are various market opportunities that now need to be pre-financed. Despite the good prospects for continuation, banks are not prepared to expand their exposure or grant new loans in the current situation. This confirms the general observation that most banks are currently placing a clear focus on risk management in their corporate customer business and are reassessing even long-standing customer relationships from a portfolio perspective.

BankM has therefore been working since the beginning of the Corona crisis to ensure that the capital market is included in government support measures for companies. The WSF launched in March is a EUR 600 billion federal aid program with the explicit aim of supporting refinancing via the capital market and mitigating the economic impact of the pandemic on Germany as a business location and labor market.

