Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.12.2020 / 14:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Holger
Last name(s): Bürk

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Plan Optik AG

b) LEI
5299002C4WEKXO9UG879 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0HGQS8

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1.22 EUR 3660.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
1.22 EUR 3660.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-12-01; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Lang & Schwarz Exchange
MIC: LSSI


Language: English
Company: Plan Optik AG
Über der Bitz 3
56479 Elsoff
Germany
Internet: www.planoptik.com

 
Diskussion: Plan Optik! Solide Kursrakete!!!
Wertpapier


DGAP-DD Plan Optik AG english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 15.12.2020 / 14:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

