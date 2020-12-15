 

Verint Earns Top Awards for Excellence in Customer Engagement in Brazilian Market

Verint Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company, today announced that it has received multiple awards* from Consumidor Moderno and Grupo Padrão for excellence in customer engagement in the Brazilian market. Leveraging cloud-based solutions from Verint’s Customer Engagement portfolio, organizations in Brazil and around the world are accelerating automation and leveraging AI-based solutions, such as speech and text analytics, to gain insights to achieve better business outcomes and build enduring relationships.

Conarec 2020 Awards

Grupo Padrão’s Conarec 2020 Awards recognize relational intelligence and engagement among organizations in the customer relationship market. The comprehensive study is based on an index that measures key factors in successful management of the strategic relationships between companies and customers. The Verint solutions that were honored include Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Speech and Interaction Analytics and Enterprise Recording.

Consumidor Moderno Award for Excellence in Customer Service

Conducted by Grupo Padrão and with technical coordination from the Standard Intelligence Center in partnership with OnYou, the Consumidor Moderno Award for Excellence in Customer Service recognizes and honors companies and professionals committed to excellence in customer relations and also focuses on the evolution of the relationship between companies and consumers in Brazil. Verint’s Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and Speech Analytics solutions were recognized.

“This continued recognition reinforces Verint’s commitment to serving its customers in Brazil and across the globe,” says Verint’s Diego Gomez, vice president, Latin America and Caribbean. “The Verint team continues to focus on innovation by finding new ways to leverage AI and automation in our solutions that enable our customers to navigate and thrive.”

For more information: Verint’s Customer Engagement portfolio.

About Verint Systems Inc.

Verint (Nasdaq: VRNT) is a global leader in Actionable Intelligence solutions with a focus on customer engagement optimization and cyber intelligence. Today, over 10,000 organizations in more than 180 countries—including over 85 percent of the Fortune 100—count on intelligence from Verint solutions to make more informed, effective and timely decisions. Learn more about how we’re creating A Smarter World with Actionable Intelligence at www.verint.com.

* Verint was awarded Conarec 2020 awards in October and Consumidor Moderno award for Excellence in Customer Service in August.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities, plans, strategies, beliefs, and statements of similar effect relating to Verint Systems Inc. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and they are based on management's expectations that involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2020, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended October 31, 2020, and other filings we make with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Verint assumes no obligation to update or revise them or to provide reasons why actual results may differ.

VERINT, ACTIONABLE INTELLIGENCE, THE CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT COMPANY, CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT SOLUTIONS, CYBER INTELLIGENCE SOLUTIONS, GI2, FIRSTMILE, OMNIX, WEBINT, LUMINAR, RELIANT, VANTAGE, STAR-GATE, TERROGENCE, SENSECY, and VIGIA are trademarks or registered trademarks of Verint Systems Inc. or its subsidiaries. Verint and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.

