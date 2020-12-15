 

MetLife Ranked in Top 25 of the S&P 500 for Gender Equality

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.12.2020, 14:30  |  13   |   |   

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that it has been named one of the top 25 companies in the S&P 500 Index for gender equality by Equileap. Out of the 500 companies, MetLife ranked No. 15 – well within the top 5% overall.

Equileap, a leading provider of gender equality data, examined each company’s performance on 19 criteria, including gender balance at all levels within the company, the gender pay gap, work-life balance, and parental leave. The results were published in a new report, Gender Equality in the U.S.

“MetLife is proud to be recognized as a top company for gender equality,” said MetLife President and CEO Michel Khalaf. “Diversity, equity, and inclusion remain top business imperatives for us – and essential to living our purpose.”

Through its Gender Equity Initiative, MetLife is building a sustainable, diverse, equitable and inclusive company by addressing gender diversity in four focus areas: leadership, workplace, marketplace and community. The initiative includes an ongoing assessment of gender diversity data, provides inclusion and bias-mitigation learning, and offers women a variety of career development programs, workplace policies, and benefits that support flexibility and work-life integration.

As part of the Gender Equity Initiative, MetLife became the first U.S-based insurer to sign the U.N. Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs), a series of pledges designed to promote gender equality in the workplace. To help implement these WEPs, MetLife conducted a gender gap analysis and formed a cross-market gender equity working group charged with creating time-bound response plans. In addition, MetLife actively works with external initiatives such as the U.N. Women Global Innovation Coalition for Change, Catalyst’s Gender and Diversity KPI Alliance (GDKA) and CEO Champions for Change, and CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion.

For more information on MetLife’s commitment to diversity and inclusion, visit https://www.metlife.com/sustainability/MetLife-sustainability/employee .... More details on the Equileap’s methodology can be found here.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

Metlife Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MetLife Ranked in Top 25 of the S&P 500 for Gender Equality MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that it has been named one of the top 25 companies in the S&P 500 Index for gender equality by Equileap. Out of the 500 companies, MetLife ranked No. 15 – well within the top 5% overall. Equileap, a leading …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces an End-of-Year Christmas Update
Square and POWDR Bring New Commerce Tech to the Ski Slopes
Xpeng P7 receives Car of the Year 2021 Award in Xuanyuan Awards
Moderna Confirms Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Health to Supply Singapore with mRNA Vaccine ...
J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. Provides Business Update
Innovative Industrial Properties Declares Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividends
In the context of implementation of its financial restructuring and the agreement in principle ...
KANDI TECHNOLOGIES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kandi ...
FDA Approves Genentech’s Ocrevus (ocrelizumab) Shorter 2-Hour Infusion for Relapsing and Primary ...
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.12.20
Aktien New York: Erneut Verluste - Noch immer kein Corona-Hilfspaket
11.12.20
Aktien Europa Schluss: Brexit und Corona sorgen für Tristesse
11.12.20
Aktien New York: Erneut Verluste - Noch immer kein Corona-Hilfspaket
11.12.20
Aktien New York Ausblick: Erneut Verluste - Immer noch kein Corona-Paket
11.12.20
ROUNDUP: Zurich expandiert in den USA mit Milliardenzukauf
11.12.20
Aktien Europa: Brexit-Sorgen und Corona drücken auf die Stimmung
11.12.20
Zurich übernimmt wie erwartet MetLife-Sparten
11.12.20
MetLife Announces New $3 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization
11.12.20
MetLife to Sell Auto & Home Business to Zurich Insurance Group Subsidiary Farmers Group, Inc. for $3.94 Billion
08.12.20
MetLife Named One of the Top 75 Companies for Executive Women