 

Cerus’ Distribution Partner, CEI, Announces Three-Year Tender Award with the Minas Gerais Hematology and Hemotherapy Center Foundation (HemoMinas) in Brazil for the INTERCEPT Blood System for Platelets

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.12.2020, 14:30  |  25   |   |   

Cerus Corporation (Nasdaq: CERS) today announced that its distribution partner, Companhia Energética Integrada (CEI), was awarded a three-year contract with the HemoMinas Foundation (“HemoMinas”) of Brazil for the INTERCEPT Blood System for platelets. HemoMinas provides services and blood products in the state of Minas Gerais, and the Hemocentro of Belo Horizonte – the largest blood service of HemoMinas – distributes approximately 25,000 platelet doses to hospitals annually.

“We are honored to have been selected by HemoMinas to supply the INTERCEPT Blood System for platelets in the southeastern state of Minas Gerais,” said Hans Vermeij, Cerus’ senior director of commercial operations in Latin America. “HemoMinas’ award is a strong endorsement of the services and products offered by Cerus and CEI, and the importance of pathogen reduced blood components in Brazil,” Vermeij continued.

“The introduction of pathogen reduced blood components is an important part of our blood safety strategy in Minas Gerais,” said Dr. Maísa Aparecida Ribeiro, medical director at HemoMinas. “INTERCEPT will provide a new foundational strategy for blood safety to protect patients from endemic pathogens, such as Zika virus, Dengue, and Chikungunya virus, and is a timely and forward-looking step as we prepare for the inevitable next emerging pathogen.”

“CEI is pleased to advance the adoption of the INTERCEPT Blood System in Brazil as we partner with Cerus to establish a new level of safety and availability for blood transfusions,” said Paulo Pacheco, president of CEI. “HemoMinas is highly respected in Brazil and delivers platelet products throughout the entire Minas Gerais state, which has more than 20 million residents,” Pacheco said.

The INTERCEPT Blood System for platelets and plasma is the only pathogen reduction system to receive approval from the Agência Nacional de Vigilância Sanitária (ANVISA) for commercial use in Brazil. Over 3.7 million whole blood and apheresis blood components are collected annually in Brazil.

ABOUT HEMOMINAS

Established in 1989, the Minas Gerais Hematology and Hemotherapy Center Foundation (HemoMinas) provides services, products, and education in hematology, hemotherapy, cells, tissues. The foundation also ensures unity and direction for state policies related to hematology and hemotherapy, guaranteeing the safe and sufficient supply of quality blood and blood products. HemoMinas distributes approximately 25,000 platelet doses to hospitals annually in the state of Minas Gerais. For more information about Hemominas, visit www.hemominas.mg.gov.br.

ABOUT CEI GROUP

Founded in 1991 by the entrepreneur Paulo Cezar Pacheco, who has more than 45 years of expertise in the health area, the CEI Group portfolio of products boasts of prestigious world trademarks with exclusive rights of distribution across Brazil. Its organizational chart is made up of regional branches strategically placed, its own sales team, and specialized technical assistance.

The organization is the market leader in the products that it commercializes. The constant search for innovative products, an integrated sales concept, and high quality of services, with the focus on the needs and satisfaction of the customers, are the strategies that have consolidated the company in the market.

ABOUT CERUS

Cerus Corporation is dedicated solely to safeguarding the world’s blood supply and aims to become the preeminent global blood products company. Headquartered in Concord, California, the company develops and supplies vital technologies and pathogen-protected blood components to blood centers, hospitals, and ultimately patients who rely on safe blood. The INTERCEPT Blood System for platelets and plasma is available globally and remains the only pathogen reduction system with both CE mark and FDA approval for these two blood components. The INTERCEPT red blood cell system is under regulatory review in Europe, and in late-stage clinical development in the US. Also in the US, the INTERCEPT Blood System for Cryoprecipitation is approved for production of Pathogen Reduced Cryoprecipitated Fibrinogen Complex, a therapeutic product for the treatment and control of bleeding associated with fibrinogen deficiency, including massive hemorrhage. For more information about Cerus, visit www.cerus.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

INTERCEPT and the INTERCEPT Blood System are trademarks of Cerus Corporation.

Cerus Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cerus’ Distribution Partner, CEI, Announces Three-Year Tender Award with the Minas Gerais Hematology and Hemotherapy Center Foundation (HemoMinas) in Brazil for the INTERCEPT Blood System for Platelets Cerus Corporation (Nasdaq: CERS) today announced that its distribution partner, Companhia Energética Integrada (CEI), was awarded a three-year contract with the HemoMinas Foundation (“HemoMinas”) of Brazil for the INTERCEPT Blood System for …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces an End-of-Year Christmas Update
Square and POWDR Bring New Commerce Tech to the Ski Slopes
Xpeng P7 receives Car of the Year 2021 Award in Xuanyuan Awards
Moderna Confirms Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Health to Supply Singapore with mRNA Vaccine ...
J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. Provides Business Update
Innovative Industrial Properties Declares Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividends
In the context of implementation of its financial restructuring and the agreement in principle ...
KANDI TECHNOLOGIES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kandi ...
FDA Approves Genentech’s Ocrevus (ocrelizumab) Shorter 2-Hour Infusion for Relapsing and Primary ...
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.12.20
Cerus Corporation Announces Presentation of Study Results with INTERCEPT-treated COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma at the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting
30.11.20
Cerus Corporation Announces FDA Approval for INTERCEPT Blood System for Cryoprecipitation

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.10.20
193
Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS)