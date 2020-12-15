Willdan Awarded New $10 Million PG&E Public Energy Efficiency Program

“We appreciate this opportunity to expand our services and customer reach in PG&E’s territory,” said Tom Brisbin, Willdan’s CEO and Chairman. “Our suite of proven analytics software – including LoadSEER, B3, and NEO – will help us cost-effectively reach the customers with the greatest savings potential and move forward with highly efficient upgrades. With the 2018 acquisition of Newcomb Anderson McCormick strengthening our California-based public energy engineering experience, we can provide customers with the technical experience they need to complete more complex projects and move toward zero net energy.”

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WLDN) announced today that Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) has awarded a new energy efficiency program to Willdan that serves K-12 public schools and both local and federal government buildings. The four-and-a-half-year, $10 million contract is one of PG&E’s first programs to include both energy efficiency and integrated demand-side management (IDSM) in a single customer offering. The contract has a pay-for-performance structure that includes a pathway for Normalized Metered Energy Consumption (NMEC) to support energy savings measurement and verification for projects.

Willdan has partnered with key community organizations and delivery partners to perform outreach. Willdan will leverage both in-house technical expertise and an open network of Trade Pros to deliver energy efficiency, demand response, energy management technologies, and to evaluate customers’ potential for distributed energy resources and electrification. The inclusion of IDSM supports grid resiliency, which has become increasingly important in light of California’s recent wildfires.

This latest contract award is one of several that Willdan received in the California Investor-Owned Utilities’ new, multi-stage competitive bidding process.

