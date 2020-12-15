 

 Use of GIS Improves Construction Projects and Strengthens Business for Design and Construction Companies

GIS is a critical part of the digital revolution in the design and construction industry, according to the findings of a new study, The Business Value of GIS for Design and Construction SmartMarket Report, released today by Dodge Data and Analytics. The new research, funded by Esri and Autodesk, shows that use of GIS is continuing to grow in the industry as design and construction companies increasingly take advantage of its datasets and tools to improve their projects and grow their businesses.

The study surveyed those with experience with using GIS, and it explores exactly how they are using it. The findings reveal that the following activities are used by over 50% of designers and over 40% of contractors on over half of their projects:

  • Designers: project planning and permitting, classifying land use, buildings, highway and infrastructure
  • Contractors: site data collection, and to provide digital handovers of project information

However, the findings also demonstrate that the industry is just starting to tap the potential of the data itself, with many high-value GIS activities -- such as the use of demographic and socioeconomic data, field data collection, monitoring the location and usage of material sand equipment, and to improve safety and security -- used by less than one third of the respondents on the majority of their projects.

The study also reveals the benefits that practitioners gain from their use of GIS. Nearly all (88% or more) of GIS users report that they have experienced important improvements in their project processes and outcomes, reduced risk, better sustainable performance and business benefits both internally and market-facing. Some of the benefits of GIS use recognized as important by over 50% of GIS users include improved productivity, increased client satisfaction, the ability to offer more services to the industry, and reductions in conflicts and coordination problems onsite.

The study also shows that GIS data is most valuable when it is used by the entire project team, rather than in isolation. Both designers and contractors find that the use of GIS by the design team offers the greatest value to the project, but many designers also consider owner engagement with GIS important. “This study reinforces how the digital transformation of our industry is focusing on changing processes as much as it is about adopting various technologies,” says Steve Jones, Senior Director of Industry Insights, Dodge Data & Analytics. “Use of GIS provides another way for teams to engage more fully in the project together and improve project outcomes for everyone, just as we have seen in many of our other technology studies.”

