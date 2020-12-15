MaxLinear Transceiver Chipset Enables MTI’s 5G Open RAN Radio Platform

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits, announced today that the company’s wireless transceiver chipsets are used in Microelectronics Technology Inc. (MTI) Remote Radio Units (RRUs) targeting specific greenfield Open RAN deployments for 4G and 5G applications.

MaxLinear Transceiver Chipset Enables 5G Open RAN Radios (Graphic: Business Wire)

Open RAN provides operators with a new opportunity to build their radio networks using interoperable network equipment sourced from different best-in-class infrastructure suppliers. High-performance, flexible, and cost-effective Radio Units (RUs) are key elements to every Open RAN network. MaxLinear's solutions provide a proven software-defined radio platform that enables equipment vendors to rapidly deliver Open RAN RUs that meet these goals with industry-leading features, flexibility, form factor, and power efficiency.

“Mobile operators are pulling Open RAN into the market rapidly because the cost savings and flexibility of Open RAN enable them to address opportunities that were previously unaffordable,” said Joe Madden, Founder and President of Mobile Experts, a leading wireless technology market research firm. “By 2025, roughly 7 million radios will be sold annually, independent of the baseband processors. As a result, we expect the market share of smaller suppliers to quadruple over the next five years, opening up new opportunities for innovative semiconductor suppliers.”

MTI’s Open RAN radios support new 5G Open RAN network deployments with the O-RAN 7.2x interface. These new 5G radios utilize MaxLinear RF transceiver chipsets to provide a high-performance, robust, cost-effective, and flexible platform allowing MTI to quickly support new 5G Open RAN radio deployments with multiple customers.

Additionally, MTI is delivering their MaxLinear-powered Evenstar Radio as part of the innovative OpenRAN ecosystem that fully supports the OpenRAN Reference Architecture including a fronthaul interface compliant with the O-RAN Alliance Split 7.2x.

With exceptional RF performance, MaxLinear transceiver chipsets provide base station designers with a flexible platform to simplify and accelerate their development of next-generation radios. These highly integrated base station transceivers support all air interfaces from 2G to 5G NR, including MC-GSM, making them ideal for developing the scalable multi-standard Software Defined Radios (SDR) that operators need for today’s 5G deployments. MaxLinear’s chipset supports multiple-input, multiple-output (MIMO) applications in Macro, Massive MIMO, and Small Cell radios.