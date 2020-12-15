 

MaxLinear Transceiver Chipset Enables MTI’s 5G Open RAN Radio Platform

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.12.2020, 14:35  |  84   |   |   

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits, announced today that the company’s wireless transceiver chipsets are used in Microelectronics Technology Inc. (MTI) Remote Radio Units (RRUs) targeting specific greenfield Open RAN deployments for 4G and 5G applications.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201215005460/en/

MaxLinear Transceiver Chipset Enables 5G Open RAN Radios (Graphic: Business Wire)

MaxLinear Transceiver Chipset Enables 5G Open RAN Radios (Graphic: Business Wire)

Open RAN provides operators with a new opportunity to build their radio networks using interoperable network equipment sourced from different best-in-class infrastructure suppliers. High-performance, flexible, and cost-effective Radio Units (RUs) are key elements to every Open RAN network. MaxLinear's solutions provide a proven software-defined radio platform that enables equipment vendors to rapidly deliver Open RAN RUs that meet these goals with industry-leading features, flexibility, form factor, and power efficiency.

“Mobile operators are pulling Open RAN into the market rapidly because the cost savings and flexibility of Open RAN enable them to address opportunities that were previously unaffordable,” said Joe Madden, Founder and President of Mobile Experts, a leading wireless technology market research firm. “By 2025, roughly 7 million radios will be sold annually, independent of the baseband processors. As a result, we expect the market share of smaller suppliers to quadruple over the next five years, opening up new opportunities for innovative semiconductor suppliers.”

MTI’s Open RAN radios support new 5G Open RAN network deployments with the O-RAN 7.2x interface. These new 5G radios utilize MaxLinear RF transceiver chipsets to provide a high-performance, robust, cost-effective, and flexible platform allowing MTI to quickly support new 5G Open RAN radio deployments with multiple customers.

Additionally, MTI is delivering their MaxLinear-powered Evenstar Radio as part of the innovative OpenRAN ecosystem that fully supports the OpenRAN Reference Architecture including a fronthaul interface compliant with the O-RAN Alliance Split 7.2x.

With exceptional RF performance, MaxLinear transceiver chipsets provide base station designers with a flexible platform to simplify and accelerate their development of next-generation radios. These highly integrated base station transceivers support all air interfaces from 2G to 5G NR, including MC-GSM, making them ideal for developing the scalable multi-standard Software Defined Radios (SDR) that operators need for today’s 5G deployments. MaxLinear’s chipset supports multiple-input, multiple-output (MIMO) applications in Macro, Massive MIMO, and Small Cell radios.

Seite 1 von 4
MaxLinear Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MaxLinear Transceiver Chipset Enables MTI’s 5G Open RAN Radio Platform MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits, announced today that the company’s wireless transceiver chipsets are used in Microelectronics Technology Inc. (MTI) Remote …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces an End-of-Year Christmas Update
Square and POWDR Bring New Commerce Tech to the Ski Slopes
Xpeng P7 receives Car of the Year 2021 Award in Xuanyuan Awards
Moderna Confirms Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Health to Supply Singapore with mRNA Vaccine ...
J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. Provides Business Update
Innovative Industrial Properties Declares Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividends
In the context of implementation of its financial restructuring and the agreement in principle ...
KANDI TECHNOLOGIES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kandi ...
FDA Approves Genentech’s Ocrevus (ocrelizumab) Shorter 2-Hour Infusion for Relapsing and Primary ...
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.12.20
MaxLinear Announces Three New High-Current DC/DC Power Modules that Simplify FPGA, DSP and SoC Power Management Designs in Infrastructure Applications

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.05.20
2
Wireless infrastructure from MaxLinear