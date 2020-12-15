 

Boxlight’s Clevertouch Brand Wins Plus X Award in Four Categories

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage and software solutions, today announced Clevertouch wins the IMPACT Plus award in four categories.

The jury of the Plus X Award annually awards its seal of approval in seven categories: innovation, design, high quality, ease of use, functionality, ergonomics and ecology. Clevertouch’s multi award-winning IMPACT Plus won the first four of these for design, high quality, ease of use and functionality.

Impact Plus underlines once again that Clevertouch has launched a perfect all-in-one front of classroom display for today’s learning environment. In addition to brilliant 4K resolution, patented super glide touch technology and high connectivity, Impact Plus scored highly with powerful hardware and software components for interactive collaboration. IMPACT Plus offers a whiteboard app with built-in handwriting and formula recognition, as well as more than 100 learning apps available free of charge through the built-in Cleverstore.

“We’re extremely proud of our products here at Clevertouch and to win another four awards for our IMPACT Plus on Design, High Quality, Ease of Use and Functionality shows that we’re on the right track,” says Shaun Markley, Boxlight Chief Technology Officer.

With international independent jurors from over 80 industries, 23 strategic partners and more than 700 participating international brands, the Plus X Award is the world's largest innovation awards event for technology, sport and lifestyle. It distinguishes brands for quality and innovation.

About Boxlight Corporation

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) is a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage and software solutions under its award-winning brands Clevertouch and Mimio. The Company aims to improve engagement and communication in diverse business and education environments. Boxlight develops, sells, and services its integrated solution suite including interactive displays, digital signage, collaboration software, supporting accessories and professional services. For more information about the Boxlight story, visit http://www.boxlight.com and https://www.clevertouch.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about Boxlight's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements because of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its development and introduction of new products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, etc. Boxlight encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Boxlight’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

