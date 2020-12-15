Boxlight’s Clevertouch Brand Wins Plus X Award in Four Categories

The jury of the Plus X Award annually awards its seal of approval in seven categories: innovation, design, high quality, ease of use, functionality, ergonomics and ecology. Clevertouch’s multi award-winning IMPACT Plus won the first four of these for design, high quality, ease of use and functionality.

Impact Plus underlines once again that Clevertouch has launched a perfect all-in-one front of classroom display for today’s learning environment. In addition to brilliant 4K resolution, patented super glide touch technology and high connectivity, Impact Plus scored highly with powerful hardware and software components for interactive collaboration. IMPACT Plus offers a whiteboard app with built-in handwriting and formula recognition, as well as more than 100 learning apps available free of charge through the built-in Cleverstore.

“We’re extremely proud of our products here at Clevertouch and to win another four awards for our IMPACT Plus on Design, High Quality, Ease of Use and Functionality shows that we’re on the right track,” says Shaun Markley, Boxlight Chief Technology Officer.

With international independent jurors from over 80 industries, 23 strategic partners and more than 700 participating international brands, the Plus X Award is the world's largest innovation awards event for technology, sport and lifestyle. It distinguishes brands for quality and innovation.

