 

FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of Hospitalized Patients with COVID-19

15.12.2020, 14:35  |  82   |   |   

FSD Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: HUGE) (CSE: HUGE) (“FSD Pharma” or the “Company”) today announced the dosing of the first patient in its Phase 2a clinical trial of FSD201 (ultramicronized palmitoylethanolamide, or ultramicronized PEA) for the treatment of hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

COVID-19 Trial Design

The FSD201 COVID-19 Trial is a randomized, controlled, double-blind, multicenter study, conducted on 352 patients to assess the efficacy and safety of FSD201 dosed at 600mg or 1200mg twice-daily, together with standard of care ("SOC") compared to SOC alone in hospitalized patients with documented COVID-19 disease. Eligible patients will present symptoms consistent with influenza/coronavirus signs (fever, dry cough, malaise, difficulty breathing) and newly documented positive COVID-19 disease.

The primary objective of the FSD201 COVID-19 Trial is to determine whether FSD201 plus SOC provides a significant improvement in the clinical status of patients (e.g., shorter time to symptom relief). Secondary objectives of the FSD201 COVID-19 Trial include determining whether FSD201 plus SOC demonstrates additional benefit in terms of safety, objective assessments such as length of time to normalization of fever, length of time to improvement of oxygen saturation and length of time to clinical progression, including time to mechanical ventilation or hospitalization, and length of hospital stay. The exploratory endpoint is cytokine clearance as measured by Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA). The treatment period for patients in the FSD201 COVID-19 Trial is 14 days and the primary end point is determined at 28 days.

The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the COVID-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time.

About FSD Pharma
 FSD Pharma Inc. is a publicly-traded holding company.

FSD Pharma BioSciences, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary, is a specialty biotech pharmaceutical R&D company focused on developing over time multiple applications of its lead compound, FSD201, by down-regulating the cytokines to effectuate an anti-inflammatory response.

The Company filed an IND with the FDA on August 28, 2020 and was approved on September 25, 2020 to initiate a phase 2 clinical trial for the use of FSD201 to treat COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Severe COVID-19 is characterized by an over-exuberant inflammatory response that may lead to a cytokine storm and ultimately death. The Company is focused on developing FSD201 for its anti-inflammatory properties to avoid the cytokine storm associated with acute lung injury in hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

