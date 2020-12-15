 

C-Bond Systems Receives Initial Purchase Order in Excess of $100,000 for MB-10 Tablets and other Disinfection Products from its Exclusive Distributor in India, Duraent Life Sciences

Duraent has agreed to purchase an additional $900,000 of the Company’s disinfection products in 2021 to maintain exclusivity in India

HOUSTON, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology solutions company, announced today that it has received a purchase order in excess of $100,000 for MB-10 Tablets and other disinfection products from Duraent Life Sciences, LLP (“Duraent”), a distributor of critical-to-life products to the health care industry in India. This is the initial purchase order under the Company’s previously announced $1 million supply agreement with Duraent. Duraent has agreed to purchase an additional $900,000 of the Company’s disinfection products in 2021 to maintain exclusivity in India.

Duraent will be distributing C-Bond’s MB-10 Tablets, an EPA registered disinfectant proven effective against a wide range of bacteria and viruses, including SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19; C-Bond FN Nano, a photocatalytic coating that reduces airborne particulates for a cleaner environment; and Synbio Air, a technology that spreads prebiotics and probiotics into the air via ultrasonic nebulization.

MB-10 Tablets offer an easy, cost-effective way to deliver the proven benefits of chlorine dioxide to any facility. MB-10 Chlorine Dioxide Tablets are listed on EPA’s List N (EPA #: 70060-19-46269) with an Emerging Viral Pathogen claim and are featured on the Center for Biocide Chemistries’ list of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Fighting Products. MB-10 Tablets can be dropped into a pint, quart or gallon of water, dissolving in minutes to provide a safe, sterile, non-corrosive surface disinfectant that can be used for up to seven days.

“This first order for MB-10 from Duraent, a forward-thinking life sciences company, is a significant milestone in the continuation of the Company’s international expansion,” said Scott R. Silverman, Chairman and CEO of C-Bond. “As efforts to combat COVID-19 and other pathogens remain of utmost importance, we believe that Duraent is a key partner to help increase the use of our disinfection product with their strong market presence in India.”

This order is distinct from the $100,000 order the Company announced last month from an international distributor for C-Bond nanoShield, the Company’s windshield strengthener.

For more information about MB-10 Tablets and C-Bond’s other disinfection products, or to place an order, please contact C-Bond Systems at 832-649-5658 or toll-free at 844-602-2663. Additional information can also be found on the Company’s website at https://cbondsystems.com/mb-10-tablets/.

